Hyundai unveils bold new Santa Fe SUV

Fifth-generation midsize vehicle carries forward its nature-meets-city appeal
18 July 2023 - 09:06 Denis Droppa
H-shaped headlamps are inspired by Hyundai's emblem.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Hyundai has taken the wraps off its new-generation Santa Fe, boasting a bold and boxy new design with front and rear lights shaped like the brand’s “H” emblem.
In the first full model change since 2018, the seven-seater SUV has a versatile interior that flows from the openness of its enlarged tailgate, providing users with a terrace-like space whenever and wherever they need it.
The fifth-generation midsize SUV carries forward its signature nature-meets-city appeal while implementing major updates shaped by big data around the latest outdoor lifestyle trends, says Hyundai.
“The all-new Santa Fe is an SUV that finds a perfect balance between city life and the great outdoors, handling everything from busy family itineraries to car camping adventures,” said SangYup Lee, executive vice-president and head of Hyundai Global Design Centre.
Horizontal lines and H-motif air vents define the interior styling.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The South Korean firm says the vehicle takes an unconventional approach with a lifestyle-based design typology to maximise rear cargo capacity and better accommodate outdoor and urban activities. It has a longer wheelbase, roomy interior and terrace-like tailgate space to offer versatility.
The new Santa Fe’s Bauhaus-inspired styling emphasises simple geometric shapes. Gone is the old gaping pattern-mesh grille. In its place is a slimmer rectangular grille that stretches across the width of the bonnet. Bold, sharp fenders and sharply defined wheel arches help give the SUV a robust, adventurous look, says Hyundai.
The H-shaped tail lamps are mounted low in an enlarged tail gate that opens onto a cabin that is claimed to provide best-in-class space, with foldable second- and third-row seats.
The redesigned cabin follows the exterior theme with emphasised horizontal and vertical lines, with the H-motif design applied to the dashboard and air vents.
The enlarged tailgate opens onto a versatile seven-seat interior.
Picture: SUPPLIED
A panoramic digital curved display provides the infotainment and driver information, and the car boasts dual wireless charging. The soft-touch wood-patterned garnish and Nappa leather seats with delicate embroidery add sophisticated style.
The new Santa Fe incorporates sustainable materials with the suede headliner, car mats, and second- and third-row seat backs made from recycled plastic, while the crash pad and door trim covers are made from eco-friendly leatherette.
Technical details of the new Santa Fe will be announced at its world premiere on Hyundai’s YouTube channel in August.
