SA order books for the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster bakkie open in August
SA order books open on August 1 for the bakkie that tows 3.5 tonnes and a 760kg payload
14 July 2023 - 13:27 Motor News Reporter
The new Quartermaster is second car from the start-up company. Picture: SUPPLIED
Order books for the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster — the double-cab bakkie version of the rugged SUV that launched in SA late last year — open next month.
The second model from Ineos Automotive, the automotive company founded by British entrepreneur Sir James Arthur Ratcliffe, bridges off-road driving capability of 264mm of ground clearance, an 800mm wading depth with pickup load bay.
The 'Bak' that has four tie-down rings, a 400W power point and tailgate that can support up to 225kg when open, carries a standard euro pallet. Utilityrails are optional and the ladder frame chassis of the Quartermaster is 305mm longer than the SUV with a payload of 760kg. Towing capacity is 3,500kg and the model line-up is available in standard, Trialmaster and Fieldmaster trim.
Different trims are available for the interior, some with hose down ability and other with luxury and leather-clad seats. Picture: SUPPLIED
Similar to its passenger cousin, the bakkie is powered by a choice of BMW-sourced petrol or diesel 3.0l turbocharged in-line six-cylinder engines mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
A centre differential lock and a two-speed transfer case are fitted as standard, while front and rear diff locks are optional. A heavy-duty five-link front and rear suspension fitted with Carraro-supplied solid beam axles and Brembo brakes are shared with the SUV.
The Quartermaster will be available with a wide range of tailored accessories, including a frame and waterproof canvas canopy or a lockable roller tonneau cover for the cargo bay. A roof rack for carrying expedition essentials such as jerry cans, sand ladders and shovels is also available
SA pricing for the Grenadier Quartermaster will be released when order books open on August 1.
The business end of the new Quartermaster has tie-down rings, a 400W power plug and fits a standard Euro pallet. Picture: SUPPLIED
International Launch
