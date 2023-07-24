Four-cylinder Mercedes-AMG SL43 goes on sale in SA
The model kicks off the latest iteration of a 70-year legacy of Mercedes high-end roadsters
24 July 2023 - 11:21 Motor News Reporter
The new Mercedes-Benz SL is now on sale in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Mercedes-AMG SL roadster is now on sale in SA. It launches in entry-point SL43 guise powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder with an electric turbocharger producing 280kW and 480Nm. An additional short-term boost of 10kW/150Nm is available in certain driving situations, and drive is sent to the rear-wheels exclusively via a nine-speed automatic transmission. Performance is rated at 4.9 seconds from 0-100km/h with a top speed of 275km/h.
Looks-wise, anyone aware of Mercedes-Benz products over the last decade will easily recognise the similarities to the AMG GT range. The SL is a different beast with a long wheelbase to accommodate rear passengers , while the AMG cousin is strictly for two.
Short overhangs, a long bonnet and a steeply raked windscreen results in the typical SL proportions. The SL43 is perched on 19-inch alloy wheels as standard but can be optioned with 20- or 21- inch wheels from the still to come eight-cylinder models.
An Airpanel feature using electronically controlled horizontal louvres behind the upper air intake improves aerodynamic performance and for cooling. Another aerodynamics feature is the retractable, five-stage rear spoiler to optimise the handling, stability or reduce drag. An optional Aerodynamics Package which includes larger flics on the front and rear bumpers and a larger rear diffuser for more downforce is available.
The new SL departs from the previous metal vario-roof, resulting in a 21kg reduction in weight and lower centre of gravity. It’s a three-layer design with a roof liner that takes about 15 seconds and up to 60km/h to reveal a cabin with electrically and manually adjustable seats in a combination of Nappa leather, and optionally Nappa AMG leather, AMG sports seats or AMG Performance seats. Optional upholstery is macchiato beige/titanium grey or truffle brown/black as well as other colour themes and trimmings.
A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster integrated into a visor that prevents sun reflections is standard in the SL43, as is the MBUX infotainment that runs through an 11.9-inch central display touch screen with electrical adjustment from 12 degrees to 32 degrees and four galvanised turbine nozzles typical of the brand’s products are equipped.
A newly developed steel suspension with aluminium shock absorbers and lightweight coil springs is integrated, and the new SL is the first Mercedes-AMG product to feature a multi-link front and rear axles for improved kinematics, and lightweight coil springs and torsion bar stabilisers. The latest generation of AMG adaptive adjustable damping is available as an option, and AMG Dynamic Plus Package which brings driving modes of Slippery”, “Comfort”, “Sport”; “Sport +;” “Individual;” and “Race.”
Dynamic features include the optionally available rear wheel steer system. Picture: SUPPLIED
Newly developed AMG high-performance composite brakes and hill start assist are available, and the Mercedes-AMG SL43 can be equipped with active rear-axle steering. This system steers the rear wheels either in the opposite direction up to 100km/h, or in the same direction when driving faster than 100km/h for increased agility and stability. Safety functions include ESP, ABS, driver, passenger, side effect, overhead and knee airbags.
Pricing starts from R2,449,500
