In a trending move in the local market, Subaru SA is the latest motoring brand to introduce a Guaranteed Future Value (GFV) finance product.
Through Subaru Finance, customers can now choose a contract period of either 36 or 48 months, whereafter they can return the vehicle at the end of the term, opt to refinance it, or trade it in for a new Subaru.
“The guaranteed future value offers peace of mind of knowing that your finance arrangement will be settled when your vehicle is returned and the confidence to plan for your next Subaru,” says Subaru SA marketing manager Nteo Nkoli.
Leasing rather than ownership is becoming more popular locally as the price of cars and fuel increases, following international trends to more tailored mobility solutions. These include shared rides, carpooling and ride hailing instead of full car ownership.
In addition to this finance product, Subaru SA is also offering an extended maintenance plan on the Subaru WRX. All Subaru products are now sold with a three-year/75,000km maintenance plan, but on the WRX this is extended to a five-year/120,000km plan at no extra cost.
Local News
Subaru launches guaranteed future value on all models
Consumers can now buy a Subaru, return or refinance it at the end of an agreed term
