SA fares worst in study of car affordability

Stock market and government bonds surge as investors welcome latest reforms by President Bola Tinubu
30 years ago I never thought we would still be fighting against child marriage, female genital mutilation, and ensuring access to basic reproductive and sexual health services
The government must be firm in its non-aligned position, even if Agoa is at stake, says minister
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
British energy major will increase its overall shareholder distribution to up to 40% of cash flow
Long-term trends suggest waning consumer resilience as rate hikes continue to register
Endeavor SA MD Alison Collier highlights areas in which regulatory change could increase access to capital
US central bank leaves policy rate in 5%-5.25% range, as expected
The Pretoria runner recently clocked an SA record in the 100m hurdles in Italy
The blue oval will make its debut in one of the world’s toughest off-road race in 2024
SA has the worst ratio of car price to disposable income, followed by Colombia and Australia, according to a study by Compare The Market Australia on how car prices differ around the world.
The US has the best ratio, followed by Canada and New Zealand, in the survey of nine vehicle models and seven countries by the online comparison service.
According to the study it takes nearly eight years for the average South African to save for a Jeep Grand Cherokee 3.6 4x4 Limited compared with 0.8 years in the US and 1.2 years in Canada.
The research reveals that South Africans need nearly three years to put aside money to afford a Ford Ranger, Toyota Corolla or Mazda CX-5, compared with less than a year for most of the other countries surveyed.
Compare The Market Australia gathered car prices for the latest models from the car brand websites in seven different countries and compared them to see who is paying the most and the least for their new car.
Average disposable income data was sourced from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) better life index. Car prices in each country were divided by the annual average disposable income to create a ratio of car price to disposable income.
The Toyota Hilux and Honda Civic were not available in all countries explored, so the closest equivalent models — the Toyota Tacoma for Canada and the US, and the Honda City in Colombia — were used instead. In New Zealand and Colombia, only hybrid versions of the new Toyota Corolla were available.
Compare the Market’s analysis gathers prices from official car brand websites in each country, then converts from their local currency into US dollars. The prices didn't include additional on-road costs associated with purchasing a new vehicle.
The research revealed that Canada had the best prices overall, with six out of the nine models cheapest in that country. They were the Toyota Corolla, Mazda 3, Mazda CX-5, Mitsubishi Outlander, Subaru Forester and Jeep Grand Cherokee.
On the other end of the scale, SA was the most expensive for the Mitsubishi Outlander, Toyota Corolla and the Honda Civic.
In spite of the economic challenges facing local consumers, SA’s new-vehicle sales have grown in 2023. In the year to date, total new-vehicle sales of 218,869 units are 3% higher that last year’s matching period.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
International News
SA fares worst in study of car affordability
The country has the worst ratio of car price to disposable income in a study of seven countries
SA has the worst ratio of car price to disposable income, followed by Colombia and Australia, according to a study by Compare The Market Australia on how car prices differ around the world.
The US has the best ratio, followed by Canada and New Zealand, in the survey of nine vehicle models and seven countries by the online comparison service.
According to the study it takes nearly eight years for the average South African to save for a Jeep Grand Cherokee 3.6 4x4 Limited compared with 0.8 years in the US and 1.2 years in Canada.
The research reveals that South Africans need nearly three years to put aside money to afford a Ford Ranger, Toyota Corolla or Mazda CX-5, compared with less than a year for most of the other countries surveyed.
Compare The Market Australia gathered car prices for the latest models from the car brand websites in seven different countries and compared them to see who is paying the most and the least for their new car.
Average disposable income data was sourced from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) better life index. Car prices in each country were divided by the annual average disposable income to create a ratio of car price to disposable income.
The Toyota Hilux and Honda Civic were not available in all countries explored, so the closest equivalent models — the Toyota Tacoma for Canada and the US, and the Honda City in Colombia — were used instead. In New Zealand and Colombia, only hybrid versions of the new Toyota Corolla were available.
Compare the Market’s analysis gathers prices from official car brand websites in each country, then converts from their local currency into US dollars. The prices didn't include additional on-road costs associated with purchasing a new vehicle.
The research revealed that Canada had the best prices overall, with six out of the nine models cheapest in that country. They were the Toyota Corolla, Mazda 3, Mazda CX-5, Mitsubishi Outlander, Subaru Forester and Jeep Grand Cherokee.
On the other end of the scale, SA was the most expensive for the Mitsubishi Outlander, Toyota Corolla and the Honda Civic.
In spite of the economic challenges facing local consumers, SA’s new-vehicle sales have grown in 2023. In the year to date, total new-vehicle sales of 218,869 units are 3% higher that last year’s matching period.
New car sales go full throttle despite economic headwinds
Buying-down trend sees premium car brands knocked out of top 10
Pre-owned car sales drop 17.7% as buyers rail against price hikes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Buying-down trend sees premium car brands knocked out of top 10
Most expensive Ferrari ‘barn find’ collection goes on auction August 17
Ferrari make dream return to win 24 Hours of Le Mans
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.