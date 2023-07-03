FREE TO READ | Made in SA magazine reaffirms our creativity

No matter how frequently our convictions may be strained by load-shedding, corruption, crime and the general madness of living in Mzansi, the fact remains that this really is a uniquely lekker country.

It’s special. Just ask any of the roughly 5.7-million people who visited our extraordinary nation in the past financial year — most of them from the African continent. We kick off this issue of Made in SA with the Tourism Business Council of SA’s opinion that, while that number is still quite a way off our pre-Covid-19 figures, it’s cause for optimism as we rebuild our tourism brand.

Also cause for optimism is the range of agritech innovations coming out of the country, not to mention the excellent footwear and apparel manufacturers, both of which we profile in this issue. All we need is structural support to help fully unlock the potential of these sectors.

There’s something to celebrate for the Epicurean-inclined, with a trio of women chefs shaking things up in SA’s unique culinary heritage. Wash it all down with a raft of new nonalcoholic tipples, and you just might feel comfortably reminded that, yes, it’s a crazy country, but it is quite lekker to be made in Mzansi at the end of the day.

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):