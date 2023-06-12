Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

Subaru boosts Outback range with powerful Turbo model

The flagship Outback XT offers impressive performance, advanced safety features and a range of conveniences

12 June 2023 - 16:44 Staff Writer
The Outback XT uses a 2.4l four-cylinder turbocharged boxer engine. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Outback XT uses a 2.4l four-cylinder turbocharged boxer engine. Picture: SUPPLIED

Subaru announced on Monday that it's boosting its Outback range with a turbo model in SA. 

The new flagship Subaru Outback XT is equipped with a 2.4l four-cylinder turbocharged boxer engine pushing out a substantial 183kW and 350Nm of torque. Paired to a lightweight Lineartronic continuously variable transmission (CVT), this force-fed muscle is sent to all paws via Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel drive (AWD) system.

The Outback XT features an increased towing capacity of 2,400kg and will scamper from 0-100km/h in 7.5 seconds.

Riding on a set of black 18-inch alloy wheels, the Outback XT comes equipped with a raft of standard features including the Japanese firm’s award-winning EyeSight driver assistance system. This tech makes use of dual camera-based technology and integrates features and assistance systems such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Sway Warning, Lane Keep Assist and Lead Vehicle Start Alert.

The Outback XT boasts an improved towing capacity of 2,400kg. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Outback XT boasts an improved towing capacity of 2,400kg. Picture: SUPPLIED

Customers can also look forward to an 11.6-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This is connected to a punchy Harman Kardon sound system, which is linked to 12 speakers (including a subwoofer) as well as four USB ports. Leather upholstery is standard as are heated front and rear seats. 

Convenience features include Subaru’s useful hands-free tailgate (simply wave your hand or arm in front of the rear Subaru badge and it’ll open automatically), as well as its DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System (DMS). Making use of cameras and facial recognition, the DMS monitors driver fatigue and sounds an alert when it thinks a break is needed. 

The new Subaru XT is available in a choice of nine body colours: Autumn Green Metallic, Crystal White Pearl, Ice Silver Metallic, Magnetite Grey Metallic, Storm Grey Metallic, Crystal Black Silica, Crimson Red Pearl, Dark Blue Pearl and Brilliant Bronze Metallic.

The price is R959,000 and includes a three-year/75,000km maintenance plan and five-year/150,000km warranty.

Ten underrated cars South Africans should consider

These are hidden gems our motoring team believes should feature more strongly in the sales charts
3 months ago

New Subaru WRX remains a driver’s car

With its sublime handling the WRX continues its rally-bred tradition
9 months ago

The Prodrive Hunter is a super car for the dunes

It's based on the Sebastian Loeb Prodrive Hunter T1+ that came second overall at the 2022 Dakar Rally
1 year ago
