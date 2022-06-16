Remembering the students — and Subaru SA

June 16 commemorates the 47th Anniversary of the Soweto uprisings that started as a protest by students at being taught in Afrikaans.

It also marks the opening of the first Subaru dealership in SA, in 1992 on the corner of Mooi and Commissioner streets on Johannesburg.

The first vehicles on the floor were the Subaru Legacy 2.2GX, a large sedan also featuring the trademark flat “boxer” four-cylinder engine and permanent all-wheel drive. It was soon joined by the brand’s station wagon, the Outback, and both models’ exclusive features included airbags, a scarce commodity in those days.

The Outback is the progenitor of practical, family Subarus that followed, including the Forester, which was introduced in 1997 and the Subaru XV, essentially a hatchback with genuine off-road ability that was introduced locally in 2012.

But it was in 1994, the year of SA’s first democratic elections that Subaru truly soared with the arrival of two special models, the first being the Subaru SVX designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro. The two-door coupe was inspired by aircraft, and featured a 3.3l boxer engine and all-wheel drive.

The other model was the first-generation Subaru Impreza, which is etched into the psyche of the nation and youthful hearts.

I remember travelling in a taxi that year when an Impreza 2.0 GT with blue paint, gold wheels and large rear spoiler screeched to a halt next to us at the traffic lights. Then it disappeared, its unequal length headers bleating like the vehicle hadn’t stopped. I was shocked and awed!

In 1995 Colin McRae won the World Rally Championship in a Subaru Impreza WRC, and who would’ve known that the combination of a four-cylinder turbo engine and all-wheel drive would become the blueprint for most of today’s performance cars?