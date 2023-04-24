Life / Motoring

Porsche introduces new evo-kit for 911 GT2 RS Clubsport

It’s primarily an aerodynamic kit and slight growth of the famous hips

24 April 2023 - 13:00 Motor News Reporter
The new Evo-kit is designed for extended competitiveness for the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport in racing conditions. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Evo-kit is designed for extended competitiveness for the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport in racing conditions. Picture: SUPPLIED

Porsche Motorsport has created the next evolution of the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport — the racing car that can be fielded at clubsport events, track days, and in GT2 racing series.

The internals remain unchanged and it is still powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.8l flat-six engine with 515kW on tap. Priority was given to increasing aerodynamic efficiency and ensuring a more consistent performance over longer distances for its customer teams contesting GT2 championships.

The update primarily includes extensively optimised aerodynamics, redesigned 18-inch wheels and modified shock absorbers as well as further improved safety features. The front section features a new apron with modified air intakes for brake cooling, diffuser and centrally-mounted radiator at the front.

Larger air outlets in the rear apron offer more efficient ventilation of the rear brakes and engine compartment to reduce the thermal load on the components, especially at events held in high summer temperatures.

The front lid has been adapted for appropriate ventilation, while a redesigned front splitter yields more downforce on the front axle. At the rear wing is a new and higher Gurney flap, broadened front and rear fenders to accommodate larger wheels. 

A new shock absorber set-up decreases tyre wear during race situations, which in turn facilitates consistently fast lap times. An SRO package includes a quick-fill fuel system, reinforced side impact padding and new FIA compliant rain lights. 

“With the introduction of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport back in 2019, we still see positive development in this category and want to give our customers the means to continue competing at the top of the GT2 sector with the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport evo-kit.”

The front and rear fenders have been broadened to accommodate larger wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED
The front and rear fenders have been broadened to accommodate larger wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED

The evo-kit brings the competitiveness of the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport up to current standard, especially over long distances,” said Michael Dreiser, director sales Porsche Motorsport.

The evo-kit for the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport is available at €85,000 (R1.7m) plus country-specific VAT.

Porsche launches limited edition 911 GT2 RS 25 Clubsport

Only 30 of these extreme racing models will be built
Life
1 year ago

Porsche 911 GT2 RS regains production car record at Nurburgring

Newly developed Manthey Performance Kit produces 515kW and 750Nm for an average speed of 185.87km/h
Life
1 year ago

New Porsche GT3 RS blitzes the Nürburgring

This 911 becomes the third-fastest production car around the Nordschleife
Life
6 months ago

Porsche’s new Cayman GT4 RS street fighter is a raucous experience

It's all about the howl and handling in this most hardcore Cayman 718
Life
7 months ago
