German magazine editor fired over AI-generated Schumacher interview

Die Aktuelle apologises to family after dismissing Anne Hoffmann, who has worked there since 2009

24 April 2023 - 09:09 Agency Staff
Seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher, now 54, has not been seen in public since suffering a serious brain injury in a skiing accident in the French Alps in 2013: Picture: GETTY IMAGES
The publishers of a German magazine that ran an “interview” with Michael Schumacher generated by artificial intelligence have sacked the editor and apologised to the Formula One great’s family.

Seven-time world champion Schumacher, now 54, has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013.

His family said this week they were planning legal action against weekly magazine Die Aktuelle, owned by the Essen-based Funke media group.

Funke apologised in a statement on their  website funkemedien.de.

“This tasteless and misleading article should never have appeared. It in no way meets the standards of journalism that we — and our readers — expect from a publisher like Funke,” said Funke magazines’ MD Bianca Pohlmann.

“As a result of the publication of this article, immediate personnel consequences will be drawn.

“Die Aktuelle editor-in-chief Anne Hoffmann, who has held journalistic responsibility for the paper since 2009, will be relieved of her duties [from Saturday].”

The latest edition of Die Aktuelle ran a front cover with a picture of a smiling Schumacher and the headline promising “Michael Schumacher, the first interview”.

The strapline added: “It sounded deceptively real.” Inside, it emerged that the “quotes” had been produced by AI. Schumacher’s family maintains strict privacy about the former driver’s condition, with access limited to those closest to him.

“We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable, and to simply make him feel our family, our bond,” Corinna Schumacher said in a 2021 Netflix documentary.

“We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.”

Opel Corsa returns to the ‘Lite’ side of life

The nameplate that arrived in November 1996 is being restored to the modern day model
Life
3 days ago

The 500,000th Mercedes G-Class rolls off production line

The milestone is being marked with a special model with historic design elements
Life
3 days ago

Civic Type R is fastest front wheel drive car at the Nürburgring

But in 2019 the Renault Megane RS Trophy R went 4 seconds faster than Honda. We explain the conflicting times
Life
3 days ago

Toyota beats Ferrari and Porsche to win Portimao six-hour

There is renewed interest in the World Endurance Championship with several manufacturers returning
Life
4 days ago
