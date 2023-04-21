Opel Corsa returns to the ‘Lite’ side of life

Business Day TV talks to Peter Armitage from Anchor Capital
Opel SA has returned a popular nameplate from the past. The Corsa Lite has been added to the local line-up of the entry-level range. The model is powered by a turbocharged 1.2l with 74kW shared with the middle-offering Edition model. It rides on 16-inch alloy wheels and is bought standard with six-speed manual transmission.
Equipment includes front electric windows, air conditioning, a seven-inch touchscreen radio with the latest in connectivity, Eco LED headlamps and safety features such as tyre pressure monitor and active lane keep assist.
The Opel Corsa Lite arrived in November 1996 as a SA-specific model of the second-generation Corsa. It was produced locally in three-door guise and powered by a 1.3l naturally-aspirated engine with outputs of 65kW.
The combination of its small size and engine resulted in a peppy hatchback that quickly captured the country’s imagination and support. Production of the Corsa Lite continued until 2007 alongside the third-generation Corsa hatch, during which it gained a 1.4l engine and Lite+ and Lite Sport special editions were introduced.
The new Corsa Lite joins the Edition and the range-topping Elegance models with a 96kW engine.
All Corsa models come standard with a five-year/120,000km warranty and a three-year/45,000km service plan.
Pricing:
Corsa Lite 1.2T 74kW 6MT — R349,900
Corsa Edition 1.2T 74kW 6MT — R356,900
Corsa Elegance 1.2T 96kW 6AT — R436,900
