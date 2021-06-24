Life / Motoring

Porsche 911 GT2 RS regains production car record at Nurburgring

When fitted with a Manthey Performance Kit the 515kW and 750Nm producing 911 averaged a speed of 185.87km/h at the 'Green Hell'

24 June 2021 - 14:19 Phuti Mpyane
A new performance kit helps the GT2 RS beat the previous record on Nurburgring Nordschleife by 0.31 seconds
Porsche test driver Lars Kern, who has been notching up record runs lately has done it again with a 911 GT2 RS fitted with the Manthey Performance Kit.

His 6 minutes 43.3 seconds on June 14 is a lap record for road-legal production cars on the 20.8km Nurburgring Nordschleife track.

The Manthey Performance kit doesn’t increase the power. It consists of chassis, aerodynamic and brake component tweaks specially developed for the rear-wheel drive GT2 RS that produces 515kW and 750Nm.

Though no longer in production, owners of existing GT2 RS models can retrofit the kit that’s available through Porsche Tequipment catalogues. The kit was co-developed by Porsche’s engineers in Weissach and Manthey-Racing’s track specialists. Porsche owns 51% of Manthey-Racing, which specialises in the preparation of circuit-specific and street-legal cars, and has been running GT works competition for Porsche Motorsport since 2013.

Kern beat the previous record 6 minutes 48.047 seconds set by a standard GT2 RS in October 2017. He also broke hearts at AMG, which in November 2020 recorded 6 minutes 43.61 seconds with an AMG GT R Black Series.

“The 911 GT2 RS sticks to the track like glue with the Manthey Performance Kit,” Kern said. “You feel as if you’re in a racing car, especially on faster corners. It is truly breathtaking how the car puts its 515kW down, and how incredibly well it brakes while always remaining easy to control.”

The Manthey performance kit ensured an average speed of 185.87km/h, while the standard car musters 184.11km/h.

“Our GT customers often use their cars on circuit, such as on track days,” said Frank-Steffen Walliser, vice-president of Model Lines 911/718. “The engineers at Manthey and Porsche have together developed a perfectly tuned package that allows the 911 GT2 RS to deliver even higher performance.”

For now the circuit-focused Porsche Tequipment components are available only at Porsche Centres in Europe. SA arrival and pricing have yet to be announced.

 

Porsche GT2 RS blitzes to 100km/h in under 3 seconds

This recently-discontinued Nurburgring hero is still the most powerful 911 money can buy
Mercedes-AMG is new king of Nürburgring

GT Black Series sets new production-car lap record to oust Lamborghini from the top spot
Porsche Cayenne is the new lord of the ’ring

Soon-to-be-launched performance Porsche unseats the Audi RS Q8 as king of sports SUVs
Ford’s track-focused Mustang Mach 1 storms into SA

Phuti Mpyane drives the performance version of the iconic pony car
