REVIEW: BMW X1 has the right price and ingredients needed to compete

It's now the stylish and desirable premium crossover it ought to have been from the outset

11 April 2023 - 10:22 Phuti Mpyane
The new X1 is convincingly styled for a premium crossover with matching refinement, dynamism and functionality. Picture: SUPPLIED
If asked which brands make a compact luxury crossover best, in the past I'd have pointed out Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi and Volvo, but not BMW.

The preceding BMW X1 models lagged rivals but this new one has got real game. The segment it competes in has become fiercely competitive as consumers move away from large SUVs into less costly but plush and practical compact crossovers. 

The all-important aesthetic pizazz oozes from inside and out in the X1 with a blunt face and posterior no doubt inspired by the XM, and fancy letterbox style lights, a bolder kidney grille and stylish alloys. Two trim levels are on offer: xLine and M Sports while initial engines are a 1.5l three-cylinder petrol badged 18i, and a 2.0l four-cylinder diesel with an 18d moniker — the latter being the subject of this test. BMW SA has also launched a fully electric iX1 model priced at R1.1m.

As a driver you will find a good seating position for fast or languid driving and an airy cabin on a generous 2,692mm long wheelbase. I was able to fit in the rear seat behind my usual driving position with plenty of legroom to spare. The 540l boot capacity with the rear seats up is usefully wide and deep and the loading space increases to 1,600l with seats folded down.  

The cabin is mostly digital now and almost Scandinavian in look and feel. BMW has retired the iDrive mouse controller in the X1 and now mostly uses touch-operated BMW Curved screen to access menus. The screen is rather wide and requires a stretch of the hand to operate, but the voice-activated artificial assistant helps a lot.

Also new in here is a centre tunnel that acts as an armrest and houses the last semi-analogue features; the starter button, electronic parking-brake, volume toggle and driving mode selector. At the bottom is a storage bin.  

Interior is spacious and ergonomic but you have to spend more for niceties. Picture: SUPPLIED
On the road the diesel X1 works well with the seven-speed automatic transmission and driving modes. These engine mood-swingers are interlinked with the interior ambient lighting and display graphics.

In Eco Mode the displays turn green and the engine prioritises fuel savings through gentler throttle and early gearshifts. The X1 promises an 800km-plus driving range on a single tank, and it consumed an impressively frugal 6.3l/100 average during the test period. This is close enough to BMW claims of 5.0l/100km.

In the red Sport mode the lower gears are used more and downshifts are more frequent to maximise the deployment of the diesel engine's 110kW and 360Nm. It’s not the most powerful in the niche but these outputs give it healthy low-speed tractability and a performance potential of 8.9 secs 0-100km/h with a 210km/h top speed. Not necessarily sporting, I know, but it effortlessly picks up, overtakes and maintains momentum with hushed operation.

It also has a generous 205mm ground clearance, but under no circumstances can it be considered a mudslinger. Its low-profile tyres and its front-wheel drive only configuration oppose driving off-road. Keep it to tarmac and short gravel paths. 

Prices of the range start at R768,045 for the entry-level sDrive18i xLine. The sDrive18d M Sport test model demands R845,617. An added options package that equips it with sought-after niceties including panoramic roof, adaptive LED headlights, BMW Live cockpit professional, parking and reverse assistance with memory tracking and more shoots up the price to R955,000.

That price invites comparisons with the Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar E-Pace and Porsche Macan. Either way, the new BMW X1 feels impressive and there is little to nothing to dislike. It is among top-shelf contenders in the burgeoning compact premium crossover class.

There's lots to love about that rear with a large spoiler, shapely lights and aggressively-styled bumper. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tech Specs

Engine
Type: Four-cylinder diesel
Capacity: 2.0
Power: 115kW
Torque: 360Nm

Transmission
Type: Seven-speed automatic

Drivetrain
Type: Front-wheel drive

Performance
Top speed: 210km/h (claimed)
0-100km/h: 8.9 sec (claimed)
Fuel consumption: 5.0l/100km (claimed); 6.3l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 132g/km

Standard features

Navigation, climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, central locking, cruise control, keyless start, stability control, ABS, sports suspension, six airbags, high-beam assist, auto on/off LED lights, rain sensor, park distance control, keyless access, drive modes, voice control

Cost of ownership
Warranty:  Two years/unlimited km
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price:  R845,617
Lease*: R18,586 per month
* at 11.25% interest over 60 months no deposit

BMW X1 xDrive18d M Sport

We like:
Looks, fuel consumption, handling, comfort

We dislike:
Costly options

Verdict:
Exactly how a premium crossover should feel

Motor News

star rating
***** Design
**** Performance
***** Economy
***** Ride
***** Handling
***** Safety
**** Value For Money
**** Overall

Competition
Audi Q3 40TDI quattro S Line, 132kW/320Nm — R783,000
Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.5T Hybrid Veloce, 118kW/240Nm — R819,900
Lexus UX 250h EX, 135kW/188Nm — R832,900
Volvo XC40 B5 AWD Plus Bright, 183kW/350Nm — R847,400
Mercedes-Benz GLA 200d Progressive, 110kW/320Nm — R883,568

