ROAD TEST
Volvo XC40 impresses but not in T3 flavour
It's a likeable compact premium SUV, though the three-cylinder engine's a little coarse
There’s a fair spread of alternatives with similar premium compact SUV content available for similar money as the Volvo XC40, some cheaper and some costlier.
Obvious rivals will be the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, BMW X1 and for more outlay, Jaguar’s E-Pace and the Lexus UX.
Every Volvo SUV I’ve tried so far features a cabin with similar fundamentals of sculpted seats, a large touchscreen interface in the middle and a digital driver’s instrument binnacle. Analogue features are limited to a few menu buttons below the screen and on the multifunction steering wheel there’s also voice control.
The T3 can be had in three specification grades: Momentum, Inscription and R-Design. The latter package is fitted to my test unit and brings with it sportier and lavish looks, so I’d recommend it. The specification comes well equipped indeed, including a powered tailgate and keyless entry and start among a few.
The XC40 interior can be configured to your taste when it comes to seat materials and colour schemes and it is fairly spacious for its compact dimensions, and three adults sat comfortably at the rear.
The T3 nomenclature stands for a 1.5l turbo three-cylinder petrol engine with 110kW and 265Nm. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels only. The engine sounds uncharacteristically coarse for the segment and sadly this isn’t the only fly in the ointment.
This car takes 10.1 seconds to accelerate from standstill to 100km/h and top speed is electronically limited to 180km/h. Also, Volvo reckons 806km of driving range and a 6.7l/100km average fuel consumption out of its 54l tank but it quaffed without any hope of realising any of these claims.
It was a struggle to get it to sip anything below 8.0l/100km, leaving me to conclude that it’s not the pick of the range. Perhaps the recently launched T4 with a more powerful four-cylinder motor will correct these shortcomings.
But it makes up for these foibles with a pillowy ride on its dampers and quieter operation when driven less vigorously in Comfort mode. You can also adjust the suspension for taller off-road height over minor obstacles but it’s not fitted with what I’d describe as suitable off-road rubber.
Select a lower dynamic stance when you want to drive it with verve but, as mentioned, it’s not a Koenigsegg. The other mode is Snow which is more relevant to its Scandinavian home or if you live in the Drakensberg.
In terms of safety and stylishness, the XC40 is on the ball. It’s your archetypical Volvo with hyperbolic concern for passenger safety and the quirky and boxy design with very thick C-Pillars could only really come from a company that can hold its own when it comes to avant-garde design.
In R-Design specification the XC40 T3 is well priced by compact premium SUV standards. It undercuts both petrol Audi Q3 35 S Line and BMW X1sDrive18i M Sport by less than 10K but it’s pricier than the Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 AMG line by about 4K. It’s a premium compact SUV I’d happily recommend to anyone, if not necessarily in T3 guise.
Tech Specs
ENGINE
Type: Three-cylinder petrol turbo
Capacity: 1.5l
Power: 110kW
Torque: 265Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Eight-speed auto
DRIVETRAIN
Type: Front-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 180km/h
0-100km/h: 10.1 sec (as claimed)
Fuel Consumption: 6.7l/100km (as claimed), 7.9l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 154g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Stability control, six airbags, traction control, ABS brakes, auto on/off lights, Xenon headlights, cruise control, keyless entry, rain sensor wipers, park distance control rear, Bluetooth, navigation, electric folding mirrors, suede-cloth + leather.
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Five years/100,000km
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R683,900
Lease*: R14,625 per month
* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
Volvo XC40 T3 R-Dynamic
WE LIKE:
R-Design looks, build quality, luxury features
WE DISLIKE:
Coarse engine
VERDICT:
A premium and good-looking urban romper
MOTOR NEWS
star rating
*****Design
***Performance
***Economy
****Ride
**** Handling
*****Safety
****Value For Money
***Overall
Competition
Audi Q3 35 S Line, 110W/250Nm — R685,000
BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport, 103kW/220Nm — R689,134
Mercedes-Benz GLA200 AMG Line, 120kW/250Nm — R679,040
Lexus UX 250h EX, 135kW/180Nm — R719,600
Jaguar E-Pace D200 AWD R-Dynamic S, 147kW/430Nm — R874,210
