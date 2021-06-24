Volvo XC40 impresses but not in T3 flavour

There’s a fair spread of alternatives with similar premium compact SUV content available for similar money as the Volvo XC40, some cheaper and some costlier.

Obvious rivals will be the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, BMW X1 and for more outlay, Jaguar’s E-Pace and the Lexus UX.

Every Volvo SUV I’ve tried so far features a cabin with similar fundamentals of sculpted seats, a large touchscreen interface in the middle and a digital driver’s instrument binnacle. Analogue features are limited to a few menu buttons below the screen and on the multifunction steering wheel there’s also voice control.

The T3 can be had in three specification grades: Momentum, Inscription and R-Design. The latter package is fitted to my test unit and brings with it sportier and lavish looks, so I’d recommend it. The specification comes well equipped indeed, including a powered tailgate and keyless entry and start among a few.

The XC40 interior can be configured to your taste when it comes to seat materials and colour schemes and it is fairly spacious for its compact dimensions, and three adults sat comfortably at the rear.

The T3 nomenclature stands for a 1.5l turbo three-cylinder petrol engine with 110kW and 265Nm. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels only. The engine sounds uncharacteristically coarse for the segment and sadly this isn’t the only fly in the ointment.

This car takes 10.1 seconds to accelerate from standstill to 100km/h and top speed is electronically limited to 180km/h. Also, Volvo reckons 806km of driving range and a 6.7l/100km average fuel consumption out of its 54l tank but it quaffed without any hope of realising any of these claims.

It was a struggle to get it to sip anything below 8.0l/100km, leaving me to conclude that it’s not the pick of the range. Perhaps the recently launched T4 with a more powerful four-cylinder motor will correct these shortcomings.

But it makes up for these foibles with a pillowy ride on its dampers and quieter operation when driven less vigorously in Comfort mode. You can also adjust the suspension for taller off-road height over minor obstacles but it’s not fitted with what I’d describe as suitable off-road rubber.