Fuel-friendly Mercedes GLA 200d hits the mark

By the measure of the thumbs-up the test car received during its stay, seemingly Mercedes-Benz and public sentiment have come to agree on one thing: the new GLA is exactly how a compact Mercedes crossover should stack up.

It’s tested here in GLA200d AMG Line guise with a wide and gaping AMG-style grille. Look towards the rear and you will see that the pronounced hips of its predecessor have been retained. It’s a much more appealing and harmonious shape now.

With its generous 2,729mm wheelbase the brand’s entry-level compact SUV is roomier than its ancestor by 29mm, and you feel it with the improvements in head, shoulder and leg room and a generous boot to load up lifestyle cargo.

The cabin is typically Mercedes in arrangement and décor and the illuminated turbine air vents dominate proceedings while the mood lighting adds some pizazz after sunset.

Merc’s square touch pad that controls the customisable MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system is in there even though it’s never been the greatest. Thankfully the touch screen and touch-operated steering buttons gave a better service.