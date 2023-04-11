FNB at the forefront of innovative credit solutions

FNB, recently named the Strongest Banking Brand in the World in the Brand Finance Banking 500 2023 report, continues to modernise its platform and value proposition to provide customers with easy and safe financial services.

The bank recently refreshed its brand, digital interfaces, payment experiences and advice-led orientation to integrated financial services. The next focus area is reimagining the ways FNB helps individuals and businesses with access to credit.

“Responsible credit fuels the modern economy and has a fundamental impact on people and businesses. As part of FNB's advice focus, we want to help customers become financially fit so they can access the right forms of credit to realise their hopes and dreams. We offer a range of short- and long-term credit solutions for businesses and customers' needs,” says FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.

“We are proud of our credit innovations. From helping first-time home buyers with improved affordability and access to government-backed mortgage solutions, to pioneering market-leading multi-solution scoring capabilities for SMEs — all in a single in-app process.

“The efficiency of the FNB platform and unrivalled digital interface experiences are instrumental in our efforts as customers can access help in a few clicks, 24/7. In this regard, we had 32-million preapproved offers on our digital platform in January and 80% of all preapproved loans are paid out to customers within 10 minutes.”