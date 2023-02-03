Lexus UX gains new specification for 2023

Business Day TV spoke to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
The revisions include an improved operating system, better handling and new colours inside and out
To anyone familiar with modern automotive trends it should have come as no surprise when Lexus entered the compact cross-over fray with its UX in 2018. After all, the time of the sedan and hatchback had given way to city and gravel rompers.
Just as sharp-looking, and adorned with a spindle-grille such as other Lexus products, the smallest Lexus has received specification updates for 2023.
The new models take all that was included from the initial model — the quality feel, hybrid technology and safety aids — and adds and removes items as suggested by customers and critics alike.
Gone is the trackpad controller that irked with slow and vague inputs, replaced by a new 12.3-inch touchscreen with crisp graphics. It operates perfectly.
Where the trackpad used to reside between the seats, next to the fancy automatic gear lever, are the controls for the heated or cooled front seats. The console also gains an illuminated tray in front of the air-conditioning control panel, with space to hold a large smartphone.
The entire range is well specified and some of the features integrated include a cloud-based navigation system with real-time road and traffic information as standard. Smartphone integration is upgraded to wireless Apple CarPlay, but Android Auto still requires a wired connection. It also has both a USB-A port in the centre console box and a Type C in front and two at the rear.
Entry-level EX grade starts off the trims. You get LED headlights, synthetic leather upholstery on the seats and instrument panel, cruise control, reverse camera and more, including a new Hazel Brown trim colour option.
Stepping up to the SE grade brings smoother leather-clad seats, heated leather-covered steering wheel, a Mark Levinson sound system, reverse camera with panoramic view monitor, LED-auto high beam, pre-crash system with brake synchronisation, lane keeping system and adaptive cruise control as key differentiators.
The F Sport adds a model specific front and rear bumper design, and an adaptive variable suspension (AVS) with a Sport S+ setting to the range-wide Standard-Eco, Normal and Sport driving modes. An F Sport Bi-tone model with the same spec as the F Sport tops the range.
Technical enhancements include the tweaking of the chassis and use of lightweight aluminium for the side doors, wings, bonnet and composite materials for the tailgate.
It's a single range, self-charging hybrid electric drivetrain in all models. A four-cylinder 2.0l petrol engine combines with an electric motor and a single-speed CVT transmission driving the front wheels only.
Total system output is 135kW and 188Nm, equating to a 0-100km/h sprint time of 8.5 seconds for all. Fuel economy is rated at 4.5l/100km combined and CO2 emissions are 103g/km.
It’s a spacious enough crossover with a 2,640mm wheelbase and 268l of cargo space at the rear. It’s rather shallow but is enough to fit two-or-three airline size luggage. You can fold the rear seats to increase the space.
The drive is luxurious thanks to solid build quality and reduced outside noise insulation, especially in the full-electric EV mode that’s available only at speeds below 40km/h.
The steering felt light and the small 10.4m turning diameter was evident when manoeuvring and parking. The motor and transmission also felt suitably tractable in city conditions and highways.
When the opportunity came to summon the Sport S+ it proved the adaptable suspension works well, with the UX able to tackle sharp and fast corners convincingly.
This Sport S+ mode also sees almost V8 engine-like noises piped through the cabin speakers. It sounds great but it’s out of sync with the actual noise of the engine, which makes for a confusing duet on the move.
The UX’s safety system+ now has intersection turning assist for safer turns at intersections and emergency steering assist, which helps the driver to steer to avoid obstacles without departing from their traffic lane.
Lexus has fettled with the front and rear headlamps, and fitted darker outer mirrors.
There is a wider choice of bi-tone finishes. Sonic Iridium and Poseidon Blue now become a standard option for the F Sport models while six colours are available in combination with contrasting black roof and black roof rails on the F Sport Bi-tone model. These are White Nova, Sonic Iridium, Sonic Chrome, Madder Red, Blazing Carnelian and Poseidon Blue.
Pricing
Lexus UX 250h EX — R808,600
Lexus UX 250h SE — R891,800
Lexus UX 250h F Sport — R947, 500
Lexus UX 250h F Sport Bi-tone — R958,100
Pricing includes a seven-year/105,000km warranty and maintenance plan as well as an eight-year/195,000km hybrid battery warranty.
Lexus UX gains new specification for 2023
