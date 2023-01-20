Haval Jolion S arrives with added power and poise

Sentiment remains fragile as data from the US this week mostly signalled a slowing economy
SA could use the loot it will recover to get the lights working again
The group lawsuit, filed in SA because Anglo was headquartered in Johannesburg when it held a stake in the Broken Hill mine in Kabwe, follows several similar cases
National chairperson Gwede Mantashe is expected to officially open the conference and Ramaphosa is expected to close it on Sunday
The group paid its inaugural gross dividend of 20c per ordinary share to shareholders that include the Reserve Bank and the GEPF
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Roelof Botha, economic adviser to Optimum Investment Group.
Eskom is not short of coal and has 31.8 days' worth of the fuel stockpiled at its power plants compared to a minimum requirement of 20 days
XBB.1.5 is now the most transmissible variant, and is an offshoot of XBB, a combination of two other Omicron sub-variants
Cricket SA has neglected succession planning
The new flagship of the popular Jolion SUV range stands out with unique engine and chassis mods
The sporty new Haval Jolion S has launched in SA.
The flagship of the popular Jolion SUV range, this newcomer stands out from its siblings with an independent multi-link rear suspension system (a boon to both ride and handling) plus a more potent 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine putting out a claimed 130kW and 270Nm of torque.
According to Haval this power jump comes courtesy of an upgraded turbocharger. This extra surge is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual clutch transmission fitted with a launch control function that is designed to improve acceleration from a standstill.
Drivers are also able to customise the driving experience of their Jolion S by means of four preset driving modes: Standard, Eco, Sports and Snow. Meanwhile, the dynamic power steering system can be toggled between Sport, Comfort and Light modes.
In keeping with its range-topper status, the Jolion S comes armed with an array of exterior styling mods, including a unique chrome honeycomb front grille and gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 225/55 tyres.
A similar stealthy black finish is applied to the front and rear bumper garnishes, side mirror caps, door beadings and roof rails.
Standout interior features include paddle shifters behind the eco-leather steering wheel, heated front seats, a seven-inch colour instrument cluster, wireless charging as well as a dashcam power outlet in addition to the 12v power outlet.
Infotainment duties are handled by a 12.3-inch touchscreen compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Customers can also look forward to keyless entry and start, automatic LED headlamps, rear parking sensors, a 360º camera system and a stylish panoramic glass sunroof.
A raft of driver assistance systems is fitted as standard including lane departure alert, lane keeping assist, lane centre keeping, blind spot detection, lane change assist, driving fatigue detection, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist and traffic sign recognition.
Unique to the Jolion S is pre-collision warning and automatic emergency braking.
The new Haval Jolion S is priced at R479,950. This includes a standard five-year/60,000km service plan and a five-year/100,000km warranty.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LOCAL LAUNCH
Haval Jolion S arrives with added power and poise
The new flagship of the popular Jolion SUV range stands out with unique engine and chassis mods
The sporty new Haval Jolion S has launched in SA.
The flagship of the popular Jolion SUV range, this newcomer stands out from its siblings with an independent multi-link rear suspension system (a boon to both ride and handling) plus a more potent 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine putting out a claimed 130kW and 270Nm of torque.
According to Haval this power jump comes courtesy of an upgraded turbocharger. This extra surge is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual clutch transmission fitted with a launch control function that is designed to improve acceleration from a standstill.
Drivers are also able to customise the driving experience of their Jolion S by means of four preset driving modes: Standard, Eco, Sports and Snow. Meanwhile, the dynamic power steering system can be toggled between Sport, Comfort and Light modes.
In keeping with its range-topper status, the Jolion S comes armed with an array of exterior styling mods, including a unique chrome honeycomb front grille and gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 225/55 tyres.
A similar stealthy black finish is applied to the front and rear bumper garnishes, side mirror caps, door beadings and roof rails.
Standout interior features include paddle shifters behind the eco-leather steering wheel, heated front seats, a seven-inch colour instrument cluster, wireless charging as well as a dashcam power outlet in addition to the 12v power outlet.
Infotainment duties are handled by a 12.3-inch touchscreen compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Customers can also look forward to keyless entry and start, automatic LED headlamps, rear parking sensors, a 360º camera system and a stylish panoramic glass sunroof.
A raft of driver assistance systems is fitted as standard including lane departure alert, lane keeping assist, lane centre keeping, blind spot detection, lane change assist, driving fatigue detection, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist and traffic sign recognition.
Unique to the Jolion S is pre-collision warning and automatic emergency braking.
The new Haval Jolion S is priced at R479,950. This includes a standard five-year/60,000km service plan and a five-year/100,000km warranty.
These were SA’s best-selling new vehicles in December
Beijing X55 arrives with eye-catching style and pricing
REVIEW: Nissan Qashqai is as enjoyable to drive as it is to look at
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WATCH | E-Ray hybrid is the quickest Corvette in its history
Wanted | Great motoring anniversaries in 2023
EQE is the latest to join Mercedes SA’s electric-car range
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.