Beijing X55 arrives with eye-catching style and pricing

22 November 2022 - 10:12 Denis Droppa
The X55 has avant garde styling and advanced technology. Picture: SUPPLIED
BAIC (Beijing Automotive Industry Corporation) is looking to finally shift decent volumes in SA, and its keenly-priced new  X55 SUV may just do the trick.

The Chinese brand has failed to resonate with local buyers since entering the market in 2017 and has sold handfuls of cars, but the X55 is an altogether different beast to the company’s previous products. Reflecting the renaissance sweeping through the Chinese automotive industry, it sports modernity and refinement matched to attractive pricing.

Beijing is BAIC’s premium brand, like Lexus is to Toyota, and the X55 will be imported at first, after which it will be locally assembled at BAIC’s R11bn factory in Gqeberha’s Coega district from the fourth quarter of 2023.

In SA, BAIC is 65% owned by the Chinese government and 35% by the Industrial Development Corporation, and the X55 will be built for the local and export markets with 10,000 units a year initially planned, says Basil Costa, senior manager at BAIC SA.

The brand’s low-key presence has been hampered by a low number of dealers but its footprint is expected to be expanded to 25 dealerships and 22 service centres by the end of the year.

The X55 is a rival to cars like the Hyundai Tucson, Chery Tiggo7 Pro, Haval H6 and Toyota Rav4 in the competitive compact SUV category.

It is launched in three models retailing for between R394,900 and R454,900 with a five-year/150,000km warranty and optional five-year/60,000km service plan.

The high-class, high-tech cabin is a huge improvement over previous BAIC cars. Picture: SUPPLIED
It is attractive pricing with the entry-level X55 Dynamic the only SUV in its class to slip in under the R400,000 barrier, and this without being underendowed in terms of features.

The Dynamic comes standard with niceties including a rear parking camera, keyless access, cruise control, artificial leather upholstery, rain-sensing wipers, touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument panel and climate control. Safety-wise it has ABS brakes, stability control and six airbags and the X55 achieved a five-star Chinese NCAP crash rating.

The middle Elite derivative has extra fare like a panoramic sunroof, leather steering wheel, and electrically adjustable front seats. The range-topping Premium model ups the ante with genuine leather upholstery, a front parking radar, and heated and ventilated front seats.

The X55 has an avant garde design with an aerodynamic shape, sleek LED lights, and hidden door handles that glide out when the car is unlocked.

With a length of 4.6m this family SUV is roomy enough for four or five adult occupants. Picture: SUPPLIED
I drove the car ahead of its official launch and was impressed by its refinement and sophistication. The cabin has a futuristic look with its digital screens and a gear lever that mimics an aircraft joystick. The interior has a modern and minimalistic look, and a pleasantly premium feel with soft-touch surfaces and ambient lighting.

With a length of 4.6m this family SUV is roomy enough for four or five adult occupants.

The Chinese SUV delivered an impressively smooth ride and cruised silently.

All versions are powered by a 1.5l petrol turbo engine with outputs of 130kW and 305Nm, driving the front wheels via a dual-clutch auto transmission. There are four driving modes that range from economy to sport, and the X55 delivers reasonably perky performance.

PRICES

Beijing X55 Dynamic — R394,900

Beijing X55 Elite — R424,900

Beijing X55 Premium — R454,900

