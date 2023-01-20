World

Omicron XBB.1.5 made up half of US Covid-19 cases in the past week

XBB.1.5 is now the most transmissible variant, and is an offshoot of XBB, a combination of two other Omicron sub-variants

20 January 2023 - 17:21 Khushi Mandowara
Pfizer’s bivalent shot. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Bengaluru — The fast-spreading Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounted for nearly half of the Covid-19 cases in the US, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Friday.

It is estimated to have accounted for 49.1% of Covid-19 cases in the country in the week ended January 21, compared with 37.2% estimated last week.

XBB.1.5 is currently the most transmissible variant. It is an offshoot of XBB, a combination of two other Omicron sub-variants, which was first detected in October.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted a few weeks ago that XBB.1.5 has been on the rise globally and identified in over 25 countries.

It is unclear if XBB.1.5 can cause its own wave of global infections, but experts say the current booster shots continue to protect against severe symptoms, hospitalisation and death.

Reuters

