REVIEW: Nissan Qashqai is as enjoyable to drive as it is to look at

It offers typical crossover usability, keen styling and good handling but it is a touch more expensive than most rivals
Over the years there used to be three good reasons to consider the Nissan Qashqai: usability, a comfy drive and affordable purchase and running costs. Now you can add gorgeous looks to the motives. There has been some truly good-looking crossover rivals introduced in SA of late, not limited to the new Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson and Haval H6 GT.
Beneath the new Qashqai’s vivacious styling are changes in the finer details. The cabin is more digital now and built better with good driver ergonomics. I managed to find a pleasant and confident driving position thanks to a steering wheel with high enough rake, reach and cushy, and electric front seats.
It boasts generous passenger room in a 2,665mm wheelbase, and the 504l boot is large, but it lacks an electrically-operated tailgate. The luxury and convenience items are right up there with the best.
Standard equipment in the range-topping Qashqai Acenta Plus includes gear shift paddles, climate control, automatic lights, high beam assist, surround park assist, adaptive cruise control, and leather upholstery, while all Qashqai models get safety equipment comprising six airbags and a raft of accident mitigating systems.
The sportier design translates to a vibrancy on the roads. The 1.3l turbocharged petrol motor develops 110kW and 250Nm mated to a CVT gearbox. Not exactly red-blooded figures, but has enough grunt to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 8.9 secs and to a 209km/h top speed. In between those speeds the front-wheel drive Qashqai scores good points in the areas of rapid overtaking and dynamic driving.
A drive mode selector optimises gear ratios and throttle responses in reply to chosen modes of Standard, Eco and Sport. The average consumption achieved was 8.4l/100km, a much higher figure than the 6.1ll100km/h claimed by Nissan. To be fair I'm partly to blame for this appetite. I drove enthusiastically in the Sport mode which creates later transmission shift points, and you can dive into corners with confidence.
The brakes and steering feel are also top-notch and it’s quite enjoyable to drive fast, but there’s a fly in the ointment.
The ride is lush on the smoothest of tarmac, but introduce speed humps or craggy surfaces in your path and the ride turns firm. The stiff ride may disappoint some, but helps with the fantastic cornering ability.
With the SUV/crossover sector growing larger all the time, prospective customers have their work cut out to settle on a model. The Nissan Qashqai 1.3T Acenta Plus which costs R670,600 has some larger five-seat alternatives to contend with including the Kia Sportage 1.6T-GDi GT Line and the diesel-powered Hyundai Tucson 2.0D Elite. You can also get a Toyota Rav4 Hybrid for similar money, or a Renault Koleos with 4WD for less.
In relation to rivals the smaller Nissan Qashqai range is rather expensive, but it remains a fine addition to the multiple choices in the niche. The top-tier Acenta Plus model also benefits from a high-end Bose sound system and heated Nappa leather-clad seats, but if these items aren’t a priority the 1.3T Acenta model below saves you R30,000 on the asking price for what is undeniably a mesmerising crossover. I'd happily recommend it.
Tech Specs
Power train
Type: Four-cylinder petrol, turbocharged
Capacity: 1.3l
Power: 110kW
Torque: 250Nm
Transmission
Type: CVT
Drivetrain
Type: Front-wheel drive
Performance
Top speed: 206km/h
0-100km/h: 8.9 seconds (said)
Fuel Consumption: 6.1l/100km (said), 8.4l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 138g/km
Standard features
Six airbags, ABS brakes, stability control, rain sensor wipers, auto on/off lights, rear and surround view parking camera, adaptive cruise control, high-beam assist, touchscreen infotainment, Bose sound system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB ports, remote central locking, leather upholstery, lane-keeping assist, LED daytime running lights, climate control, heated and electric front seats
Ownership
Warranty: Six years/150,000km
Service plan: Three years/90,000km
Price: R670,600
Lease*: R14,342 a month
* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
Nissan Qashqai 1.3T Acenta Plus
WE LIKE: Looks, handling, luxury features
WE DISLIKE: Firm ride
VERDICT: Sportier than usual family crossover
Motor News star rating
Design * * * * *
Performance * * * *
Economy * * * *
Ride * * *
Handling * * * *
Safety * * * * *
Value For Money * * *
Overall * * * *
The competition
Opel Grandland X 1.6T Edition, 121kW/240Nm — R619,900
Renault Koleos 2.5 Dynamique 4WD, 126kW/233Nm — R619,999
Haval H6 GT 2.0T 4WD Super Luxury, 155kW/325Nm — R629,950
Mazda CX-5 2.0 Carbon Edition, 121kW/213Nm — R631,100
VW Tiguan 1.4TSI 110kW Life, 110kW/250Nm — R648,500
Kia Sportage 1.6 T GT Line AWD, 132kW/265Nm — R649,995
Honda CR-V 2.0 Elegance, 113kW/189Nm — R651,700
Peugeot 3008 1.6T Allure, 121kW/240Nm — R654,900
Toyota Rav4 2.5 Hybrid GX-R E-Four, 163kW/221Nm — R676,700
Hyundai Tucson 2.0 Elite, 137kW/416Nm — R719,900
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.