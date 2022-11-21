Life / Motoring

REVIEW: Nissan Qashqai is as enjoyable to drive as it is to look at

It offers typical crossover usability, keen styling and good handling but it is a touch more expensive than most rivals

21 November 2022 - 17:52
The Nissan Qashqai concept of a family-orientated crossover has been refined for the better in the latest iteration. Picture: SUPPLIED

Over the years there used to be three good reasons to consider the Nissan Qashqai: usability, a comfy drive and affordable purchase and running costs. Now you can add gorgeous looks to the motives. There has been some truly good-looking crossover rivals introduced in SA of late, not limited to the new Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson and Haval H6 GT. 

Beneath the new Qashqai’s vivacious styling are changes in the finer details. The cabin is more digital now and built better with good driver ergonomics. I managed to find a pleasant and confident driving position thanks to a steering wheel with high enough rake, reach and cushy, and electric front seats.

It boasts generous passenger room in a 2,665mm wheelbase, and the 504l boot is large, but it lacks an electrically-operated tailgate. The luxury and convenience items are right up there with the best.

Standard equipment in the range-topping Qashqai Acenta Plus includes gear shift paddles, climate control, automatic lights, high beam assist, surround park assist, adaptive cruise control, and leather upholstery, while all Qashqai models get safety equipment comprising six airbags and a raft of accident mitigating systems.       

The sportier design translates to a vibrancy on the roads. The 1.3l turbocharged petrol motor develops 110kW and 250Nm mated to a CVT gearbox. Not exactly red-blooded figures, but has enough grunt to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 8.9 secs and to a 209km/h top speed. In between those speeds the front-wheel drive Qashqai scores good points in the areas of rapid overtaking and dynamic driving.

A drive mode selector optimises gear ratios and throttle responses in reply to chosen modes of Standard, Eco and Sport. The average consumption achieved was 8.4l/100km, a much higher figure than the 6.1ll100km/h claimed by Nissan. To be fair I'm partly to blame for this appetite. I drove enthusiastically in the Sport mode which creates later transmission shift points, and you can dive into corners with confidence.

The brakes and steering feel are also top-notch and it’s quite enjoyable to drive fast, but there’s a fly in the ointment.

It's a good score card for safety features which include adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. Picture: SUPPLIED

The ride is lush on the smoothest of tarmac, but introduce speed humps or craggy surfaces in your path and the ride turns firm. The stiff ride may disappoint some, but helps with the fantastic cornering ability.

With the SUV/crossover sector growing larger all the time, prospective customers have their work cut out to settle on a model. The Nissan Qashqai 1.3T Acenta Plus which costs R670,600 has some larger five-seat alternatives to contend with including the Kia Sportage 1.6T-GDi GT Line and the diesel-powered Hyundai Tucson 2.0D Elite. You can also get a Toyota Rav4 Hybrid for similar money, or a Renault Koleos with 4WD for less.

In relation to rivals the smaller Nissan Qashqai range is rather expensive, but it remains a fine addition to the multiple choices in the niche. The top-tier Acenta Plus model also benefits from a high-end Bose sound system and heated Nappa leather-clad seats, but if these items aren’t a priority the 1.3T Acenta model below saves you R30,000 on the asking price for what is undeniably a mesmerising crossover. I'd happily recommend it.

Practicality is assured with a large boot and seats that can be folded down but the manually-operated tailgate is a letdown at the price. Picture: SUPPLIED

Tech Specs

Power train

Type: Four-cylinder petrol, turbocharged 

Capacity: 1.3l

Power: 110kW

Torque: 250Nm

 

Transmission

Type: CVT

Drivetrain

Type: Front-wheel drive

Performance

Top speed: 206km/h

0-100km/h: 8.9 seconds (said)

Fuel Consumption: 6.1l/100km (said), 8.4l/100km (as tested)

Emissions: 138g/km

 

Standard features

Six airbags, ABS brakes, stability control, rain sensor wipers, auto on/off lights, rear and surround view parking camera, adaptive cruise control, high-beam assist, touchscreen infotainment, Bose sound system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB ports, remote central locking, leather upholstery, lane-keeping assist, LED daytime running lights, climate control, heated and electric front seats

Ownership

Warranty: Six years/150,000km

Service plan: Three years/90,000km

Price: R670,600

Lease*: R14,342 a month

at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit

 

Nissan Qashqai 1.3T Acenta Plus

WE LIKE: Looks, handling, luxury features

WE DISLIKE: Firm ride 

VERDICT: Sportier than usual family crossover

 

Motor News star rating

Design * * * * *

Performance * * * *

Economy * * * * 

Ride * * * 

Handling * * * * 

Safety * * * * *

Value For Money * * *  

Overall * * * * 

 

The competition

Opel Grandland X 1.6T Edition, 121kW/240Nm — R619,900      

Renault Koleos 2.5 Dynamique 4WD, 126kW/233Nm — R619,999

Haval H6 GT 2.0T 4WD Super Luxury, 155kW/325Nm — R629,950

Mazda CX-5 2.0 Carbon Edition, 121kW/213Nm — R631,100

VW Tiguan 1.4TSI 110kW Life, 110kW/250Nm — R648,500

Kia Sportage 1.6 T GT Line AWD, 132kW/265Nm — R649,995

Honda CR-V 2.0 Elegance, 113kW/189Nm — R651,700

Peugeot 3008 1.6T Allure, 121kW/240Nm — R654,900

Toyota Rav4 2.5 Hybrid GX-R E-Four, 163kW/221Nm — R676,700

Hyundai Tucson 2.0 Elite, 137kW/416Nm — R719,900

