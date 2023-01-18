EQE is the latest to join Mercedes SA’s electric-car range

Business Day TV speaks to Chris Rule, head of product and client solutions at CoreShares
This week the EQE becomes the fifth Mercedes-EQ electric model to be launched in SA after the introduction of the EQA, EQB, EQC and EQS last year.
The sporty business saloon offers all the essential functions of the flagship EQS range in a slightly more compact format.
At market launch, the local model range initially comprises two variants: the EQE 350+ with power outputs of 215kW and 565Nm, and the Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4Matic with 350kW and 858Nm. The EQE 350+ has a claimed driving range of up to 645km and the EQE 43 should manage 535km.
Both cars have a top speed of 210km/h. The EQE 350+ sprints from 0-100km/h in 6.4 seconds, with the more powerful model taking 4.2 seconds.
The car recuperates energy when coasting or braking, the level of which the driver can select in three stages.
To create a more emotional driving experience the driver can also regulate the car’s sound, which is generated by speakers and a bass actuator inside the cabin.
The EQE is optionally available with Airmatic adaptive air suspension and rear-axle steering, the latter reducing the turning circle at slow speeds and improving stability at cruising speeds.
The E-Class-based EQE sedan is smaller than the EQS and even more streamlined, boasting the lowest drag coefficient in the Mercedes-Benz range. It is 4,946mm long and has an 80mm-longer wheelbase than the E-Class.
Inside, the EQE lays on high-end features, safety and luxury including the latest-generation MBUX infotainment system. With adaptive software, the control and display concept adapts to its user and makes personalised suggestions for numerous infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions.
Optionally available is the MBUX Hyperscreen which turns the entire width of the dashboard into a single digital widescreen.
The EQE 350+ is priced at R1.8m and the Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4Matic retails for R2.2m. These include a PremiumDrive Platinum five-year/100,000km maintenance plan, a 10-year battery warranty.
Included in the price is an AC charging station installed at the customer’s home, which can charge the vehicle overnight. At a public DC fast charger the EQE can be charged to 80% in about 32 minutes, says Mercedes.
Later this year, Mercedes will introduce SUV versions of the EQE and EQS, bringing the local battery EV model range to seven, the most extensive and varied offered by any manufacturer.
Mark Raine, co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz SA, said EV sales have been slow in SA so far but he expects them to pick up strongly in the near future.
Speaking at the EQE launch in Johannesburg on Wednesday, he said SA is in the ideal situation to go EV, especially for premium-car customers.
“A lot of our customers have gone off the grid or are planning to do so due to Eskom’s power supply problems. The concept of owning an EV when you’ve got a solar installation makes so much sense,” he said.
Customers who stay on the Eskom grid also benefit from owning an EV once they amortise the initial high purchase price. With Eskom’s upcoming price increases taken into account it would be about six times cheaper to charge an EV than to run a petrol or diesel car, he added.
