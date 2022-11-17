×

Life / Motoring

Local News

SA racer Peter Lindenberg tells his story in new book

Flat out and Fearless chronicles how the multiple champ achieved racing success on water and tarmac

17 November 2022 - 05:00 Phuti Mpyane
The new book goes on sale this week. Picture: SUPPLIED
South African watersport and motorsport icon Peter Lindenberg has a new book. In this autobiographical work, Lindenberg shares his life experiences and achievements, the highs and the lows and everything in between.

His multiple achievements in motorsport include 23 national championships,  receiving Springbok colours 39 times, while, in 1994, Lindenberg won the SA WesBank Modifieds championship, followed by two runner-up positions in the late 1990s. He also claimed the SASCAR title in 2005, then a further two championship titles in the SA Oval Nationals in 2006 and 2007.

The later stages of his motorsport career have been spent in the popular Historics category where he has driven several legendary Fords, such as the Ford GT40 and a 1965 Shelby GT 350.

Despite balancing a busy schedule between water skiing and power boating in the mid- to late- 1970s, he also found time to enter a few semicompetitive motor racing events in a career spanning more than three decades.

Lindenberg was a champion in water skiing, power boating and motor racing. Picture: SUPPLIED
“The book has all the elements of an intriguing plot of a courageous life, mysterious yet extraordinary characters and events, and memoirs of suspense that will keep you flipping the page,” reports F1 journalist Dieter Rencken.

Troubled by a lack of self-confidence, Lindenberg's average childhood saw a bitter parent who doubted his abilities, a demanding school system that forced him to fit the mould, a younger brother who was better at everything, and a fair amount of undeserved beatings with a sjambok.

But when Lindenberg tasted the buzz of barefoot water skiing and the sweetness of victory, he found it impossible to resist, and went on to break records, earn numerous Springbok colours, and win many championships. Little did Lindenberg know the sporting greatness that would follow in his life — including as an F1 powerboat pilot. 

Despite relying on pins and metal to hold his battered body intact, serious car racing accidents, a brain haemorrhage, and near drowning twice, Lindenberg keeps going flat out and quickly ranks on the international charts, as he also presses the reset button to positively influence a failed marriage.

Flat Out and Fearless is Peter’s cut-to-the-chase life journey of a man proud of his blatant honesty, and his courageous quest to uplift and transform the lives of the downtrodden.

The book is available at major book stores as well as on Kindle.

New book commemorates 60 years of Kyalami

The large-format coffee-table book of more than 500 pages covers 60 years of the circuit’s history
Life
2 months ago

Motorsport heroes who have put SA on the world map

With Brad Binder making waves in MotoGP, Denis Droppa looks at other local racers who have conquered the world stage
Life
1 month ago

Sandton home to second Shelby shop

Peter Lindenberg brings his Ford Mustang conversion business to Gauteng, writes Denis Droppa
Life
4 years ago

Ford vs Ferrari tells story of famous Le Mans grudge match

To mark the film’s release, Shelby SA is auctioning an iconic car
Life
3 years ago
