SA racer Peter Lindenberg tells his story in new book

Thursday, November 17 2022
South African watersport and motorsport icon Peter Lindenberg has a new book. In this autobiographical work, Lindenberg shares his life experiences and achievements, the highs and the lows and everything in between.
His multiple achievements in motorsport include 23 national championships, receiving Springbok colours 39 times, while, in 1994, Lindenberg won the SA WesBank Modifieds championship, followed by two runner-up positions in the late 1990s. He also claimed the SASCAR title in 2005, then a further two championship titles in the SA Oval Nationals in 2006 and 2007.
The later stages of his motorsport career have been spent in the popular Historics category where he has driven several legendary Fords, such as the Ford GT40 and a 1965 Shelby GT 350.
Despite balancing a busy schedule between water skiing and power boating in the mid- to late- 1970s, he also found time to enter a few semicompetitive motor racing events in a career spanning more than three decades.
“The book has all the elements of an intriguing plot of a courageous life, mysterious yet extraordinary characters and events, and memoirs of suspense that will keep you flipping the page,” reports F1 journalist Dieter Rencken.
Troubled by a lack of self-confidence, Lindenberg's average childhood saw a bitter parent who doubted his abilities, a demanding school system that forced him to fit the mould, a younger brother who was better at everything, and a fair amount of undeserved beatings with a sjambok.
But when Lindenberg tasted the buzz of barefoot water skiing and the sweetness of victory, he found it impossible to resist, and went on to break records, earn numerous Springbok colours, and win many championships. Little did Lindenberg know the sporting greatness that would follow in his life — including as an F1 powerboat pilot.
Despite relying on pins and metal to hold his battered body intact, serious car racing accidents, a brain haemorrhage, and near drowning twice, Lindenberg keeps going flat out and quickly ranks on the international charts, as he also presses the reset button to positively influence a failed marriage.
Flat Out and Fearless is Peter’s cut-to-the-chase life journey of a man proud of his blatant honesty, and his courageous quest to uplift and transform the lives of the downtrodden.
The book is available at major book stores as well as on Kindle.
SA racer Peter Lindenberg tells his story in new book
Flat out and Fearless chronicles how the multiple champ achieved racing success on water and tarmac
