Toyota Urban Cruiser comes to the end of the line
One of SA’s best selling cars, the compact SUV is being discontinued less than two years after going on sale
Toyota has ceased production of the Urban Cruiser at its plant in India due to declining sales.
It is the only factory in the world to build the compact SUV, which means the car will no longer be available in SA, where it has become one of the market’s most popular sellers. Smaller and more affordable than the Toyota Corolla Cross, the Urban Cruiser competes in the popular B-SUV segment.
After its local launch in March 2021, the Urban Cruiser, which is a rebadged Suzuki Vitara Brezza, became an instant hit for its affordability and practicality. Last month, it was SA’s second most popular passenger car with 1,820 units sold, and outperformed rivals like the Ford EcoSport and Hyundai Venue in a hotly contested segment.
Launched in India in 2020, the Urban Cruiser was one of the models produced under the global Toyota-Suzuki alliance, another being the Toyota Starlet, which is a rebranded Suzuki Baleno.
According to Autocar India, there could be another Urban Cruiser in future, but for now it seems Toyota is unlikely to rebadge the new-generation Suzuki Vitara Brezza launched earlier this year.
The current Urban Cruiser is locally available in five derivatives ranging in price from R280,400-R353,600. It remains on sale, but it isn’t known for how much longer.
Toyota SA said it has a replacement model confirmed, details of which will be made clear in future.
