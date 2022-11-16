×

Life / Motoring

Toyota Urban Cruiser comes to the end of the line

One of SA’s best selling cars, the compact SUV is being discontinued less than two years after going on sale

16 November 2022 - 10:45 Denis Droppa
The Urban Cruiser reaches the end of the line, but Toyota will launch a replacement model. Picture: SUPPLIED
Toyota has ceased production of the Urban Cruiser at its plant in India due to declining sales.

It is the only factory in the world to build the compact SUV, which means the car will no longer be available in SA, where it has become one of the market’s most popular sellers. Smaller and more affordable than the Toyota Corolla Cross, the Urban Cruiser competes in the popular B-SUV segment.

After its local launch in March 2021, the Urban Cruiser, which is a rebadged Suzuki Vitara Brezza, became an instant hit for its affordability and practicality. Last month, it was SA’s second most popular passenger car with 1,820 units sold, and outperformed rivals like the Ford EcoSport and Hyundai Venue in a hotly contested segment.

Launched in India in 2020, the Urban Cruiser was one of the models produced under the global Toyota-Suzuki alliance, another being the Toyota Starlet, which is a rebranded Suzuki Baleno.

According to Autocar India, there could be another Urban Cruiser in future, but for now it seems Toyota is unlikely to rebadge the new-generation Suzuki Vitara Brezza launched earlier this year. 

The current Urban Cruiser is locally available in five derivatives ranging in price from R280,400-R353,600. It remains on sale, but it isn’t known for how much longer.

Toyota SA said it has a replacement model confirmed, details of which will be made clear in future.

Toyota Urban Cruiser hits the streets

The small crossover takes on Ford Ecosport and Suzuki Vitara Brezza in hotly contested segment
Life
1 year ago

The rise and rise of compact SUVs

Budget crossovers have exploded in popularity and even more are coming this year
Life
1 year ago

Toyota dominates October new-car sales in SA

Bakkies, compact SUVs and small hatchbacks continue to be the most popular sellers
Life
2 weeks ago
