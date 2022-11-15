×

Motorists face higher petrol prices in December, but cost of diesel set to fall

Recent strength of the rand relative to the dollar is likely to keep costs below July’s all-time high, AA says

15 November 2022 - 16:10 Motor News Reporter
The AA expects the price of 95 unleaded to climb to just under R24/l in December. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Automobile Association (AA) expects mixed fortunes for South Africans next month, with a big hike for petrol and paraffin, and a decrease for diesel.

Unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) indicates increases of between 97c/l and R1.09/l for petrol, and about 30c/l for illuminating paraffin, while the price of diesel could fall as much as 34c/l, in line with international trends.

Still, the increases are likely to be tempered by a relatively stronger rand-dollar exchange rate — especially since the second week of November, the AA said.

“With these expected increases the price of a litre of 95 ULP [unleaded petrol], for instance, will climb to just under R24/l, way below the high of R26.74/l seen in July, but higher than September, October, and November prices,” an AA spokesperson said.

“The decrease to diesel is, of course, welcome and should at least not immediately negatively impact other prices reliant on diesel as an input cost.” 

The AA said the forecast prices changes may vary before the final adjustment for December is made later in the month.

“However, increases to petrol prices are almost certain to happen while decreases to diesel are also almost a certainty,” it added.

“Given that many people will be travelling by vehicle in December we advise motorists to carefully plan their budgets now to ensure they have the necessary funds to cover their expenses, which may also include toll fees on certain routes.”

SA is warming up to electric vehicles, says AutoTrader

In the first half of 2022 enquiries for EVs rose nearly 75%, while hybrid searches shot up by 78%
Life
1 month ago

Driving licence renewal backlog is ‘cleared’, claims RTMC

After thousands of drivers have reportedly been fined for driving with expired licence cards though no fault of their own, the backlog in printing ...
Life
3 months ago

Used-car prices jump as chip shortage crimps supply

Trend is being driven by consumers opting to wait for their preferred new vehicles that are bering delayed by the shortage of semiconductors worldwide
Life
2 months ago
