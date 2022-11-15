Motorists face higher petrol prices in December, but cost of diesel set to fall

Brent loses more than $1 a barrel as traders worry that rising number of infections in China will reduce fuel consumption
Shuffling the deck at big tech may bring back dynamism to the tech sector
Recent strength of the rand relative to the dollar is likely to keep costs below July’s all-time high, AA says
Party beset by financial difficulties as it presents itself as steward of a well-run country ahead of leadership contest
Group basic earnings per share are expected to decline 22%-26% as it plans to unbundle or sell the car-hire firm
Consumer credit health has deteriorated further, according to the TransUnion SA consumer index
These are the first wind energy deals to reach conclusion since round 4 of the REIPPP in 2018
The two countries have agreed to resume bilateral talks on climate change, economic stability and health and food security
The 12-time winning daughter of Captain Al runs in the third race over 1,400m
The Automobile Association (AA) expects mixed fortunes for South Africans next month, with a big hike for petrol and paraffin, and a decrease for diesel.
Unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) indicates increases of between 97c/l and R1.09/l for petrol, and about 30c/l for illuminating paraffin, while the price of diesel could fall as much as 34c/l, in line with international trends.
Still, the increases are likely to be tempered by a relatively stronger rand-dollar exchange rate — especially since the second week of November, the AA said.
“With these expected increases the price of a litre of 95 ULP [unleaded petrol], for instance, will climb to just under R24/l, way below the high of R26.74/l seen in July, but higher than September, October, and November prices,” an AA spokesperson said.
“The decrease to diesel is, of course, welcome and should at least not immediately negatively impact other prices reliant on diesel as an input cost.”
The AA said the forecast prices changes may vary before the final adjustment for December is made later in the month.
“However, increases to petrol prices are almost certain to happen while decreases to diesel are also almost a certainty,” it added.
“Given that many people will be travelling by vehicle in December we advise motorists to carefully plan their budgets now to ensure they have the necessary funds to cover their expenses, which may also include toll fees on certain routes.”
droppad@arena.africa
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Motorists face higher petrol prices in December, but cost of diesel set to fall
Recent strength of the rand relative to the dollar is likely to keep costs below July’s all-time high, AA says
The Automobile Association (AA) expects mixed fortunes for South Africans next month, with a big hike for petrol and paraffin, and a decrease for diesel.
Unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) indicates increases of between 97c/l and R1.09/l for petrol, and about 30c/l for illuminating paraffin, while the price of diesel could fall as much as 34c/l, in line with international trends.
Still, the increases are likely to be tempered by a relatively stronger rand-dollar exchange rate — especially since the second week of November, the AA said.
“With these expected increases the price of a litre of 95 ULP [unleaded petrol], for instance, will climb to just under R24/l, way below the high of R26.74/l seen in July, but higher than September, October, and November prices,” an AA spokesperson said.
“The decrease to diesel is, of course, welcome and should at least not immediately negatively impact other prices reliant on diesel as an input cost.”
The AA said the forecast prices changes may vary before the final adjustment for December is made later in the month.
“However, increases to petrol prices are almost certain to happen while decreases to diesel are also almost a certainty,” it added.
“Given that many people will be travelling by vehicle in December we advise motorists to carefully plan their budgets now to ensure they have the necessary funds to cover their expenses, which may also include toll fees on certain routes.”
droppad@arena.africa
SA is warming up to electric vehicles, says AutoTrader
Driving licence renewal backlog is ‘cleared’, claims RTMC
Used-car prices jump as chip shortage crimps supply
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Car theft on the rise as life returns to pre-pandemic normality
Five cars named after racetracks
The curious case of Carlos Ghosn comes to Netflix
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.