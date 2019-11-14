Ford vs Ferrari tells story of famous Le Mans grudge match

The name Shelby needs no introduction to high-performance car enthusiasts, and until now it was most famously represented by Eleanor, the modified Ford Mustang driven by Nicolas Cage’s character in the film Gone in 60 Seconds. Founded by Carroll back in 1962, the brand that bears his name has since 1967 become synonymous with giving ’Stangs some larger fangs in the form of high-performance kits.

In 2016, racing driver and powerboat star Peter Lindenberg became the official Shelby agent in SA, with branches in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

“A film this big and emotional, along with heart-stopping car racing, just lent itself to partnering with a brand like Shelby South Africa – a partner with a heritage and passion for innovation,” said Cameron Hogg, content executive for Empire Entertainment, which is distributing the film in SA.

“As with all great films, we want to be moved, to cry, to laugh, to be inspired. This movie is all of that and more and gave us the opportunity to give local media a small taste of the world in which the film takes place.”

The cars used in the movie were built in SA by Jimmy Price at his world-renowned Hi-Tech Automotive facility in Port Elizabeth, where he manufactures continuation models of the GT40 and high-quality replicas of the Shelby Cobra. Most of the vehicles, which are produced under licence to Shelby American and get entered into the Shelby registry, are exported to the US and the UK.