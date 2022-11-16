×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

NEWS

Schumacher Ferrari sells for more than $14m at Swiss auction

The championship-winning F2003-GA is now the most valuable modern F1 car in history

16 November 2022 - 10:02 Motor News Reporter
The red "Chassis 229" Ferrari raced by German world-champion driver Schumacher fetched $14.8m. Picture: SOTHEBYS.COM
The red "Chassis 229" Ferrari raced by German world-champion driver Schumacher fetched $14.8m. Picture: SOTHEBYS.COM

Michael Schumacher’s championship winning Ferrari F2003-GA Formula One car sold for an incredible $14.8m (roughly R260m) at an auction in Geneva on November 9, a sum now making it the most valuable modern F1 car in history, according to RM Sotheby’s. 

“It is special, because this car is one of only four cars with more than four wins in the Ferrari history and [because it was driven by] one of the most skilled drivers of his generation, Michael Schumacher,” said Vincent Luzuy, executive assistant to the director of RM Sotheby’s sales.

The previous record was held by another Schumacher-piloted Ferrari — the legendary F2001 in which the German race ace won his fourth F1 world championship — that was sold by Sotheby’s for $7.5m (roughly R133.6m) in 2017 at New York auction.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Creative Rides to auction Aston Martin DB6 and a ‘Gusheshe’

The auction includes other British brands including an Austin Healey and an MGA
Life
3 weeks ago

Concours SA classic-car event returns after two years

Classic-car contest will bring together a line-up of rare cars from pre-war vintage to the modern era
Life
3 weeks ago

Mike Tyson’s former Ferrari F50 sells for nearly R80m

The auctioneers said the car, which had around 10,000km on the clock, was bought new by Tyson in 1995 and he owned it for four years before reselling ...
Life
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Chery Tiggo 8 Pro is a lot of SUV for reasonable ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Long-haul travellers should stay at home and do ...
Life
3.
Metaverse fans can ‘fly’ to Qatar to ‘experience’ ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
BIG READ: In solemn praise of mischief
Life
5.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Russell toasts first GP after Brazilian thriller

Life / Motoring

Perez chides Verstappen for not letting him pass in Sao Paulo

Sport / Other Sport

Verstappen showed true colours in Brazil, disgruntled Perez says

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.