Schumacher Ferrari sells for more than $14m at Swiss auction

The championship-winning F2003-GA is now the most valuable modern F1 car in history
Michael Schumacher’s championship winning Ferrari F2003-GA Formula One car sold for an incredible $14.8m (roughly R260m) at an auction in Geneva on November 9, a sum now making it the most valuable modern F1 car in history, according to RM Sotheby’s.
“It is special, because this car is one of only four cars with more than four wins in the Ferrari history and [because it was driven by] one of the most skilled drivers of his generation, Michael Schumacher,” said Vincent Luzuy, executive assistant to the director of RM Sotheby’s sales.
From World Champion to world record holder, the most successful Ferrari F2003-GA car is now the most valuable modern F1 car in history. The car Michael Schumacher drove en route to his sixth title has sold for CHF14,630,000 ($14,873,327 USD) at Sotheby's Luxury Week in Geneva. pic.twitter.com/BMUbDSB7pV— RM Sotheby's (@rmsothebys) November 9, 2022
From World Champion to world record holder, the most successful Ferrari F2003-GA car is now the most valuable modern F1 car in history. The car Michael Schumacher drove en route to his sixth title has sold for CHF14,630,000 ($14,873,327 USD) at Sotheby's Luxury Week in Geneva. pic.twitter.com/BMUbDSB7pV
The previous record was held by another Schumacher-piloted Ferrari — the legendary F2001 in which the German race ace won his fourth F1 world championship — that was sold by Sotheby’s for $7.5m (roughly R133.6m) in 2017 at New York auction.
