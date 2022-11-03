Isuzu D-Max tackles Sani Pass

Brent crude shed 44c to $95.72 a barrel in early morning trade, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures retreated 59c to $89.41
Slipping gas and nuclear into the Eskom mix could threaten the $8.5bn IPG loan
The research comes as parliament is poised to consider tough new anti-tobacco laws that will for the first time regulate e-cigarettes
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
Solidarity has threatened legal action over the pharmacy chain’s purported freeze on hiring white staff, but CFO Rui Morais says the pharmacy chain hasn't received any correspondence from the union
Substantial amounts of debt will mature over the next few years, Standard Chartered warns
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
The hermit nation fired multiple missiles this week, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile
India put a foot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup when they held their nerve to beat Bangladesh in a rain-hit humdinger in Adelaide on Wednesday.
Fragments of coral inserted in clay tiles are surviving and growing, a hopeful sign for saving the animals at risk from climate change
When I last drove Sani Pass a number of years ago, it was meant to be a “farewell” trip, as we were expecting the famous gravel mountain road between SA and Lesotho to be tarred.
A large part of it has been, and there’s now smooth tar all the way up to the SA border post near the bottom, but the final 8km to the Lesotho border post at Sani top remains gravel and still requires a 4x4 to ascend. The gravel pass gains 896m of elevation at an average 11.5% gradient with some sections over 17%. Because it’s so steep and rough, it has produced its fair share of motorised mishaps, but remains a popular tourist destination.
We took a detour to climb the iconic pass on a recent Johannesburg-to-Durban trip in our long-term Isuzu D-Max 4x4 LSE. This model is a deluxe double cab that slots just under the flagship V-Cross in the D-Max line-up, and its spacious cabin is comprehensively kitted with items including a reversing camera, leather seats, auto on/off lights, automatic wipers, cruise control and an infotainment system.
After getting our passports stamped at the SA border post, we started the first part of the ascent into the mountain kingdom in two-wheel drive to see how far we could get. After heavy rainfall the night before, the road was slick and slimy in places, however, and we soon switched to four-wheel drive — especially after seeing another bakkie had slid into a ditch next to the road.
Shifting between two- and four-wheel drive is a simple task of twirling a switch on the Isuzu’s dashboard while the vehicle is moving, and it’s convenient not having to come to a stop when driving through changing surface conditions. The Isuzu must be brought to a halt to activate low range, but this proved unnecessary on our Sani sojourn as the torque of the powerful 3.0l turbo diesel engine proved sufficient in high range.
We also didn’t need to use the rear diff lock for extra traction, even in the very steep switchbacks near the top of the climb. It was good to know the grip-enhancing feature was there as a backup, though.
In the end, the vehicle made easy work of the ascent and the grippy General Grabber all-terrain tyres played their part, ensuring plenty of traction even in the muddy sections. It meant we didn’t have to concentrate too much on the technicalities of the ascent, but instead enjoy the verdant scenery of the Drakensberg in spring. At this time of year, the hills are coated in green and crystal-clear streams trickle from the rocks.
The D-Max 4x4 made a breeze of climbing that iconic dirt road, and the biggest pain of the trip was paying the R70 vehicle tax for crossing into Lesotho when we reached the top.
After breakfast at the World’s Highest Pub at 2,870m, coming down the mountain was an opportunity to test the Isuzu’s Hill Decent Control. It’s a gadget I hadn’t often used before and considered it a bit of a gimmick, but it came into its own down that steep and slippery slope. It uses the ABS brakes to automatically maintain a safe and slow speed downhill.
The system’s a little noisy as it goes through its machinations, but it made for a no-sweat descent where I hardly had to touch the brakes. Again, we were left to admire the mountainous panorama while the vehicle handled the “heavy lifting”. The Isuzu’s effortless handling of the conditions was a big contrast to the nervous slip-sliding affair in a Ssangyong SUV I took there years ago.
The D-Max 4x4 will require more of a challenge than Sani Pass to properly test its off-road abilities.
While we plan its next adventure, the Isuzu will continue to serve as a daily commuter, a task it performs with admirable fuel economy. With nearly 15,000km on the odo, the engine’s loosened up and the big bakkie’s consumption has reduced to 8.8l/100km — down from 9.4l when it was new.
KEY FIGURES - Isuzu D-Max 3.0TD double cab LSE 4x4
Outputs: 140kW/450Nm
Price: R790,400
Warranty: Five years/120,000km
Service plan: Five years/90,000km
The Competition
Nissan Navara 2.5 DDTi Pro-4X 4x4 — R812,900
Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD6 4x4 Legend — R824,900
VW Amarok 2.0 BiTDi Highline 4Motion — R847,000
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LONG TERM FLEET
Isuzu D-Max tackles Sani Pass
After serving as a city slicker for the past few weeks, the double cab goes on an adventure
When I last drove Sani Pass a number of years ago, it was meant to be a “farewell” trip, as we were expecting the famous gravel mountain road between SA and Lesotho to be tarred.
A large part of it has been, and there’s now smooth tar all the way up to the SA border post near the bottom, but the final 8km to the Lesotho border post at Sani top remains gravel and still requires a 4x4 to ascend. The gravel pass gains 896m of elevation at an average 11.5% gradient with some sections over 17%. Because it’s so steep and rough, it has produced its fair share of motorised mishaps, but remains a popular tourist destination.
We took a detour to climb the iconic pass on a recent Johannesburg-to-Durban trip in our long-term Isuzu D-Max 4x4 LSE. This model is a deluxe double cab that slots just under the flagship V-Cross in the D-Max line-up, and its spacious cabin is comprehensively kitted with items including a reversing camera, leather seats, auto on/off lights, automatic wipers, cruise control and an infotainment system.
After getting our passports stamped at the SA border post, we started the first part of the ascent into the mountain kingdom in two-wheel drive to see how far we could get. After heavy rainfall the night before, the road was slick and slimy in places, however, and we soon switched to four-wheel drive — especially after seeing another bakkie had slid into a ditch next to the road.
Shifting between two- and four-wheel drive is a simple task of twirling a switch on the Isuzu’s dashboard while the vehicle is moving, and it’s convenient not having to come to a stop when driving through changing surface conditions. The Isuzu must be brought to a halt to activate low range, but this proved unnecessary on our Sani sojourn as the torque of the powerful 3.0l turbo diesel engine proved sufficient in high range.
We also didn’t need to use the rear diff lock for extra traction, even in the very steep switchbacks near the top of the climb. It was good to know the grip-enhancing feature was there as a backup, though.
In the end, the vehicle made easy work of the ascent and the grippy General Grabber all-terrain tyres played their part, ensuring plenty of traction even in the muddy sections. It meant we didn’t have to concentrate too much on the technicalities of the ascent, but instead enjoy the verdant scenery of the Drakensberg in spring. At this time of year, the hills are coated in green and crystal-clear streams trickle from the rocks.
The D-Max 4x4 made a breeze of climbing that iconic dirt road, and the biggest pain of the trip was paying the R70 vehicle tax for crossing into Lesotho when we reached the top.
After breakfast at the World’s Highest Pub at 2,870m, coming down the mountain was an opportunity to test the Isuzu’s Hill Decent Control. It’s a gadget I hadn’t often used before and considered it a bit of a gimmick, but it came into its own down that steep and slippery slope. It uses the ABS brakes to automatically maintain a safe and slow speed downhill.
The system’s a little noisy as it goes through its machinations, but it made for a no-sweat descent where I hardly had to touch the brakes. Again, we were left to admire the mountainous panorama while the vehicle handled the “heavy lifting”. The Isuzu’s effortless handling of the conditions was a big contrast to the nervous slip-sliding affair in a Ssangyong SUV I took there years ago.
The D-Max 4x4 will require more of a challenge than Sani Pass to properly test its off-road abilities.
While we plan its next adventure, the Isuzu will continue to serve as a daily commuter, a task it performs with admirable fuel economy. With nearly 15,000km on the odo, the engine’s loosened up and the big bakkie’s consumption has reduced to 8.8l/100km — down from 9.4l when it was new.
KEY FIGURES - Isuzu D-Max 3.0TD double cab LSE 4x4
Outputs: 140kW/450Nm
Price: R790,400
Warranty: Five years/120,000km
Service plan: Five years/90,000km
The Competition
Nissan Navara 2.5 DDTi Pro-4X 4x4 — R812,900
Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD6 4x4 Legend — R824,900
VW Amarok 2.0 BiTDi Highline 4Motion — R847,000
Isuzu D-Max tackles a Jozi to Kosi journey
Volkswagen Amarok makes global debut
Peugeot to expand local Landtrek bakkie range
New Isuzu D-Max flexes bigger muscles
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Large-and-in-charge Jeep Gladiator bakkie comes to town
New Ranger and Everest have their first public outing in SA
Toyota’s Hilux GR Sport storms into SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.