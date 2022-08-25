×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

LONG TERM FLEET

Isuzu D-Max tackles a Jozi to Kosi journey

With a thirst for off-road adventure, we take the double cab LSE 4x4 on a scenic road trip

25 August 2022 - 05:05 Denis Droppa

After a few months commuting through Jozi’s urban jungle in our long-term Isuzu D-Max LSE 4x4, it was time to take the SA-built double cab for its first road trip adventure in the pulchritudinous setting of Kosi Bay.

The Kosi River Mouth, located in KwaZulu-Natal just south of the Mozambique border, is snorkelling heaven. It’s known as “the aquarium” because of the clarity of the water and the abundance of fish species...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.