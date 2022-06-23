Large-and-in-charge Jeep Gladiator bakkie comes to town

There’s a new American double cab bakkie in town, and it has some novel tricks up its sleeve including the ability to go topless and doorless.

The Jeep Gladiator is a 4x4 double cab based on the Wrangler SUV and, like its cousin, it has a removable roof and doors, making it the country’s only convertible bakkie. Its removable three-piece hard top has quick-release latches that enable fast removal and installation. Alternatively, customers can experience open-air driving with an included soft top roof that can be partially or fully opened, and a windscreen that folds down.

Available in a single “trail-rated” Rubicon model priced at R1,259,900, the Gladiator is a fully-fledged off-road vehicle with selectable four-wheel drive, a low range transfer case, solid front and rear axles and lockable front and rear diffs. The sway bar can be electronically disconnected for improved off-road suspension travel and it has an 800mm water wading depth.