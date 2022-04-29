Ineos reveals SA pricing of the Grenadier

Ineos has revealed the model range and prices of the Grenadier 4x4 range to go on sale in SA in October.

The rugged British off-roader will launch as a five-seat station wagon with permanent four-wheel drive, a two-speed transfer case and centre locking differential included.

The standard Grenadier is a stripped-back, no-nonsense workhorse, while the higher-spec Belstaff Trialmaster and Fieldmaster editions are configured with specific purposes in mind.

Belstaff produces premium outerwear and is known for its iconic waxed cotton jackets.

The Fieldmaster Edition comes with a Smooth Pack, a collection of comfort and convenience features that includes a rear-view camera, puddle lamps, power heated door mirrors and auxiliary USB power outlets. Other premium enhancements include 17-inch alloy wheels (with the option to upgrade to 18-inch alloy wheels), Safari Windows, leather upholstery, carpet floor mats and heated front seats.

The Trialmaster Edition is the extreme off-roader in the line up. It also gets the Smooth Pack features but adds a Rough Pack with front and rear diff locks and BFGoodrich All-Terrain tyres. The pack also includes a raised air intake, exterior utility belts, and an auxiliary battery. “This is the Grenadier for customers that are passionate about hard-core off-roading and tackling the toughest terrain on the most extreme expeditions,” says an Ineos spokesperson.

From launch, Ineos will also offer a wide range of factory-fit accessories. An open-source approach means customers can affix existing kit, and pre-wired electric access points mean fitting lights and other powered accessories is straightforward.

Conceived as a spiritual successor to the original Land Rover Defender, the Grenadier is built on a heavy-duty ladder frame chassis with solid front and rear axles and a five-link suspension set-up. It is designed to take on the toughest trails with its 264mm ground clearance, an 800mm wading depth, a 36.2 degree approach angle, 28.2 degree breakover angle, and 36.1 degree departure angle.