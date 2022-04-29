×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

Ineos reveals SA pricing of the Grenadier

British off-roader will arrive here in October with six models

29 April 2022 - 14:23 Denis Droppa
The Ineos Grenadier is conceived as a hardcore off-road vehicle. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Ineos Grenadier is conceived as a hardcore off-road vehicle. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ineos has revealed the model range and prices of the Grenadier 4x4 range to go on sale in SA in October.

The rugged British off-roader will launch as a five-seat station wagon with permanent four-wheel drive, a two-speed transfer case and centre locking differential included.

The standard Grenadier is a stripped-back, no-nonsense workhorse, while the higher-spec Belstaff Trialmaster and Fieldmaster editions are configured with specific purposes in mind. 

Belstaff produces premium outerwear and is known for its iconic waxed cotton jackets.

The Fieldmaster Edition comes with a Smooth Pack, a collection of comfort and convenience features that includes a rear-view camera, puddle lamps, power heated door mirrors and auxiliary USB power outlets. Other premium enhancements include 17-inch alloy wheels (with the option to upgrade to 18-inch alloy wheels), Safari Windows, leather upholstery, carpet floor mats and heated front seats.

The Trialmaster Edition is the extreme off-roader in the line up. It also gets the Smooth Pack features but adds a Rough Pack with front and rear diff locks and BFGoodrich All-Terrain tyres. The pack also includes a raised air intake, exterior utility belts, and an auxiliary battery. “This is the Grenadier for customers that are passionate about hard-core off-roading and tackling the toughest terrain on the most extreme expeditions,” says an Ineos spokesperson.

From launch, Ineos will also offer a wide range of factory-fit accessories. An open-source approach means customers can affix existing kit, and pre-wired electric access points mean fitting lights and other powered accessories is straightforward.

Conceived as a spiritual successor to the original Land Rover Defender, the Grenadier is built on a heavy-duty ladder frame chassis with solid front and rear axles and a five-link suspension set-up. It is designed to take on the toughest trails with its 264mm ground clearance, an 800mm wading depth, a 36.2 degree approach angle, 28.2 degree breakover angle, and 36.1 degree departure angle.

Inspired by the interfaces of aircraft, boats and tractors, toggle switches and dials on the centre and overhead consoles are widely spaced and clearly labelled. Picture: SUPPLIED
Inspired by the interfaces of aircraft, boats and tractors, toggle switches and dials on the centre and overhead consoles are widely spaced and clearly labelled. Picture: SUPPLIED

The central touchscreen displays relevant information for the driver, including vehicle attitude, steering angle, system temperatures and drivetrain utilisation. Downhill assist and uphill assist provide additional assistance when tackling steep terrain.

Interior drain valves mean owners can hose out the floor without concerns of damaging interior materials.

It has a braked 3.5-tonne towing capacity and more than 2,000 litres of load space. Standard safety comprises ABS brakes, six airbags and electronic stability control.

The Ineos Grenadier is assembled in Hambach, France and Ineos Automotive SA will have three retail and service sites in the country: SMH Group in Gauteng, and SMG dealers in Cape Town and Durban. Additional BMW dealers will be added as service centres, as Grenadiers use BMW engines.

Ineos Grenadiers will carry a five-year/100,000km warranty. For owners who want to carry out work on their vehicle themselves, Ineos will provide online 3D interactive manuals with support from the technical team. The vehicle has been designed to be easy to work on.

The Grenadier is powered by a choice of two straight-six, 3.0-litre BMW engines. The rubo petrol produces outputs of 210kW and 450Nm while the twin-turbo diesel offers 183kW and 550Nm. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Order books, online configurator and customer contact centre all go live on May 18 at ineosgrenadier.com.

INEOS GRENADIER PRICES

Station Wagon 3.0 turbo petrol — R1,416,985

Station Wagon 3.0 turbo diesel — R1,416,985

Trailmaster Edition 3.0 turbo petrol — R1,528,940

Trailmaster Edition 3.0 turbo diesel — R1,528,940

Fieldmaster Edition 3.0 turbo petrol — R1,528,940

Fieldmaster Edition 3.0 turbo diesel — R1,528,940

Rugged Ineos Grenadier prototypes in SA for testing

Phuti Mpyane finally gets a passenger taste of the vehicle that exists to defend the legacy of an icon
Life
3 months ago

Ineos Grenadier’s cabin is all work and some play

The new British 4x4’s interior marries rugged utility with touchscreen technology
Life
9 months ago

Digitised Landy is still a Defender, kind of

Reborn version of the iconic Land Rover is thoroughly modernised but still a top off roader
Life
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
New Hyundai Tucson diesel tops the pops in style ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Traffic fines, licences and municipal rates to be ...
Life / Motoring
3.
An enjoyable evening’s viewing that is only a ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.