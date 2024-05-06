Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Don’t diss yoga, it’s sick
Middle-aged women need to make time for strength training, with or without Gen Zs and millennials
06 May 2024 - 05:00
I am a woman in my 50s and the thought of pulling on tights and joining the hoards of Millennials and Gen Zs at the local gym turns my stomach. I enjoy doing yoga in my lounge, do I really need more?
I’m a man in my 40s and the thought of pulling on tights and joining the hoards of Millennials and Gen Zs at the local gym turns my stomach too! But, rather than “hate on” (how’s that for a young, trendy bastardisation of English) the two most influential generations alive, let’s try to live in peace...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.