Pricing for new trio of Mahindra Pik Up Karoo Edition announced

A few weeks ago we had the privilege of driving the pre-launch prototypes the new Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio-N, both cars set for local debut towards the end of 2022 and early 2023 respectively.
As part of the event the Indian company also announced upgrades to the Pik Up Karoo Dusk — a cooler looking derivative made more sinister and rugged by black paint, decals and knobbly rubber for better off road purchase. During the even it was also announced that the Pik Up range is being extended with the Karoo Storm and Dawn.
The former represents a sun rise on the golden grounds of the arid region of Eastern Cape, Western Cape, and Northern Cape provinces through its sandy beige colour that is a firm favourite of farmers while the Karoo Storm with its blue hue takes inspiration from the downpour of rain that hammers the region.
All three special edition models feature new decals as standard, branded Karoo interior carpets, leather upholstery, new nine-inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and inbuilt Maps, nudge bar and load bin-mounted sports bar with Karoo detailing.
The trio also get a heavy-duty off-road suspension, off-road tyres and hardened 4x4 rims, including an additional off-road rim for the spare wheel. Front and rear steel bumpers with recovery and hitching points, a rear step trimmed with non-slip diamond plating special LED driving lights, rubberised load bins and rear over fenders that separate them from regular models.
The Karoo Dusk gets a longer front sports bar and roller shutter door for its load bin, while in pitch black and added a longer sports bar to the front approach bumper while the Karoo Dawn gets contrasting orange decals. Instead of a roller shutter it gets an additional heavy-duty roof rack and flush mounted tonneau cover as standard.
The Karoo Storm gets the bumpers for maximum approach and departure angles, a rubberised load bay, tonneau cover, special off-road rims and tyres but instead benefits from full leather interior as standard.
All Karoo and Karoo Special Edition models are fitted with Mahindra’s mHawk 2.2 turbodiesel engine that delivers 103kW and 320Nm through a new six-speed Aisin automatic transmission.
All three models cost R614,999 are sold with a four-year/120,000km mechanical warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.
Local Launch
Pricing for new trio of Mahindra Pik Up Karoo Edition announced
These are the Karoo Dusk, Dawn and Storm fitted with an off-road arsenal as standard
All-new Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700 driven ahead of local launch
Mahindra debuts S4 Pik Up game viewer model
Auto ’box makes Mahindra Pik Up a more effortless drive
Mahindra XUV300 aces crash test
