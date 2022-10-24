×

Naamsa to announce new car awards at Auto Week

The accelerator Awards are objective and fact-based, says Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa

24 October 2022 - 11:08 Phuti Mpyane
Photo: 123RF/aprior
Photo: 123RF/aprior

The Automotive Business Council of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) has announced that it will launch its inaugural Naamsa Accelerator Awards on October 28, and the nominees at the upcoming SA Auto Week gathering.

Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa says the Naamsa Accelerator Awards are set to become the country’s pre-imminent objective, fact-based and most prestigious motoring competition in the country.

“We are using our respected, trusted and independently audited data sets to recognise and acknowledge best-performing brands in different segments and categories across the entire auto value chain,” says Mabasa.

“We will also be recognising the best-performing dealerships for year under review across all our brands in SA”, added the CEO.

Naamsa collects, processes, aggregates and publicly distributes different vehicle data sets each month on the sales performance of all vehicle brands in the country, its economic indicators closely correlating with GDP performance numbers.

Production, exports, imports and new-vehicle sales data are reliably used by many reputable local and international organisations each month to aid economic modelling and projections, to support and inform the government with their global trade negotiations and other companies across different sectors use the aggregated Naamsa data to develop their sales and marketing strategies and plans.

Using data collected between July 2021 and July 2022, Mabasa explains that there was interesting data on each nominee in any category, effectively removing subjectivity in deciding and announcing the best-performing vehicle brands in the country.

These are the segments and finalists:

