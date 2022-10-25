Gold edges up as dollar softens

Equities rise amid hope US Federal Reserve could slow down its rate increases, though concern about China’s economy weigh on Asian markets
SA cannot afford to be complacent and needs to continue focusing on improving its food security by expanding agricultural production and job creation
Fully vaccinated people with high levels of activity are three times less likely to be admitted to hospital
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
Naspers and its international subsidiary have been battered over the past year due to a crackdown on tech firms by China
Business Day TV speaks to Land Bank’s executive manager for strategy and communications, Sydney Soundy
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
A decision by Opec+ to cut 2-million bpd of output is ‘risky’ as the IEA sees global oil demand growth of close to 2-million bpd in 2022
Manie Libbok, Sacha Mngomezulu and Evan Roos to join training camp
Appellation SA annual trade tasting is an opportunity to sample niche wines
Bengaluru — Gold prices were buoyed by a subdued dollar on Tuesday after soft US economic data raised hopes that the US Federal Reserve could begin to slow monetary policy tightening later in the year.
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,651.85 an ounce, by 4.31am GMT, while US gold futures inched 0.1% higher to $1,655.70.
The dollar index was flat on the day, hovering close to Friday’s low amid bets on less hawkish Fed and firmer sterling after Rishi Sunak was set to become Britain’s next prime minister.
The market is sensing that the US Fed is getting towards the end of the aggressive part of the rate hike cycle and maybe prepared to take a wait-and-see stance, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
“Once the US yields and dollar start to turn significantly low, that should be very positive for gold,” he said.
An S&P Global survey showed US business activity contracted for a fourth straight month in October, the latest evidence of an economy softening in the face of high inflation and rising interest rates.
While the US central bank appears set to deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike at its next policy meeting, policymakers are seen debating the size of future increases.
A majority of economists polled by Reuters forecast a 50-basis point hike in December.
Though gold is considered a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the zero-yield bullion, while boosting the dollar and bond yields.
Spot gold may break a support at $1,644 an ounce and drop into a range of $1,625-$1,633, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose by 0.29 tonnes to 928.39 tonnes on Monday, their first inflow after six straight days of declines.
Spot silver was steady $19.27 an ounce, platinum eased 0.2% to $923.36 and palladium rose 1.1% to $1,989.32.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold edges up as dollar softens
Bengaluru — Gold prices were buoyed by a subdued dollar on Tuesday after soft US economic data raised hopes that the US Federal Reserve could begin to slow monetary policy tightening later in the year.
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,651.85 an ounce, by 4.31am GMT, while US gold futures inched 0.1% higher to $1,655.70.
The dollar index was flat on the day, hovering close to Friday’s low amid bets on less hawkish Fed and firmer sterling after Rishi Sunak was set to become Britain’s next prime minister.
The market is sensing that the US Fed is getting towards the end of the aggressive part of the rate hike cycle and maybe prepared to take a wait-and-see stance, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
“Once the US yields and dollar start to turn significantly low, that should be very positive for gold,” he said.
An S&P Global survey showed US business activity contracted for a fourth straight month in October, the latest evidence of an economy softening in the face of high inflation and rising interest rates.
While the US central bank appears set to deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike at its next policy meeting, policymakers are seen debating the size of future increases.
A majority of economists polled by Reuters forecast a 50-basis point hike in December.
Though gold is considered a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the zero-yield bullion, while boosting the dollar and bond yields.
Spot gold may break a support at $1,644 an ounce and drop into a range of $1,625-$1,633, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose by 0.29 tonnes to 928.39 tonnes on Monday, their first inflow after six straight days of declines.
Spot silver was steady $19.27 an ounce, platinum eased 0.2% to $923.36 and palladium rose 1.1% to $1,989.32.
Reuters
JSE faces higher Asian markets after Monday’s battering
Market data — October 24 2022
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil prices rise as dollar eases
Asian stocks fall to 30-month lows
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.