×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Bagnaia closes in on MotoGP title with Malaysian win

The result at the Sepang International Circuit ensured that the Italian stayed ahead of 2021 champion Quartararo before the final round

24 October 2022 - 08:03 Agency Staff
Francesco Bagnaia made a scorching start from ninth as he held the inside line to surge to second behind Jorge Martin in the first lap, while Frenchman Fabio Quartararo also recovered from 12th to remain in the hunt. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MIRCO LAZZARI
Francesco Bagnaia made a scorching start from ninth as he held the inside line to surge to second behind Jorge Martin in the first lap, while Frenchman Fabio Quartararo also recovered from 12th to remain in the hunt. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MIRCO LAZZARI

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia produced a near-flawless display to win the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday and take a huge step towards his maiden MotoGP world championship title as closest rival Fabio Quartararo kept his faint hopes alive in third.

The result at the Sepang International Circuit ensured that Italian Bagnaia stayed ahead of 2021 champion Quartararo in the standings heading into the final round of the championship in Spain next month.

Bagnaia, the 2018 Moto2 champion, made a scorching start from ninth as he held the inside line to surge to second behind Jorge Martin in the first lap, while Frenchman Quartararo also recovered from 12th to remain in the hunt.

Martin, who had set a lap record on Saturday to take pole position, crashed in the seventh lap to hand Bagnaia the race lead, before Enea Bastianini moved ahead with 10 laps to go. Bagnaia overtook him with six laps remaining.

Bagnaia held firm from there to take maximum points ahead of Bastianini and ensure that he can wrap up the title if he finishes 14th or higher in Valencia in two weeks.

“I had the best ever start to a race in my life. It was perfect,” said Bagnaia, who languished 91 points behind Quartararo at one point of the season.

“I took some risks,” he said. “After [chasing] Jorge was a bit too much for the rear tyre and I was starting to stress. But then he crashed, unfortunately, and we did a really good job in terms of the championship. We can be very happy.”

Bagnaia can now match Australian Casey Stoner's feat of winning the title to end Ducati's 15-year wait for a second MotoGP riders' champion.

He can also become the first Italian to win the title since his mentor Valentino Rossi in 2009. Ducati have already won the constructors' and teams' titles.

Yamaha's Quartararo said he was happy to finally return to the podium after a series of disappointing performances.

“I gave my maximum today, I couldn't do better,” Quartararo said. “I'm proud of myself. They [Ducati] had a good day but so did we.

“It was one of my best races this season. Even if the chance is supersmall in Valencia, at least we've taken it there.”

SA's Brad Binder finished eighth. His brother Darryn Binder did not finish.

Reuters

Kyalami 9 Hour confirmed for February 2023

More than 20 local and international entries are expected to take to the grid, so spectators can look forward to a variety of machinery
Life
4 days ago

Rins wins Australian MotoGP as Bagnaia takes title lead

Quartararo loses championship lead after crashing out
Sport
1 week ago

KTM’s rain king Oliveira wins Thai MotoGP as title intrigue mounts

Francesco Bagnaia makes up significant ground on world championship leader Fabio Quartararo who finished 17th
Life
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Parkinsons: Accident prone or early Parkinson’s?
Life
2.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Is creatine all ...
Life
3.
REVIEW: Jeep Grand Cherokee is a swaggering, ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Heavy is the head that watches ‘The Crown’
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
Rare Ferrari fetches R2.79m at Joburg auction
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Kyalami 9 Hour confirmed for February 2023

Life / Motoring

Rins wins Australian MotoGP as Bagnaia takes title lead

Sport / Other Sport

KTM’s rain king Oliveira wins Thai MotoGP as title intrigue mounts

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.