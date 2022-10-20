Mitsubishi shows bold new XFC concept

Despite political tumult in the UK, risk appetite picked up as some investors become more upbeat about the earnings season
Mitsubishi Motors held the world premiere of its Mitsubishi XFC Concept, a compact SUV concept car, in Vietnam. The car will be on display at the Vietnam Motor Show 2022 to be held from October 26 to 30 in Ho Chi Minh City.
The Mitsubishi XFC Concept is a next-generation compact SUV said to showcase imposing design, ease of handling and ample cargo space, comfort and a class-leading interior space. Safety, secure road and rough surface handling even on wet slippery surfaces are also promised.
“The launch of the new compact SUV will be sequentially in the Asean markets [Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam] in 2023,” said Jeffrey Allison, GM of marketing at Mitsubishi Motors SA.
“An electrified variant to the line-up is also planned and to also roll it out in regions outside Asia, hopefully to include SA,” says Allison. “We hope to grow the model from a vehicle for the Asean market to a global strategic vehicle that will include SA, making it a core model like our sales-leading Xpander crossover MPV,” added the GM.
In line with Mitsubishi Motors’ Dynamic Shield concept design, and in addition to enhanced road handling on rough surfaces thanks to ample ground clearance and large-diameter wheels, the Mitsubishi XFC Concept has L-shaped headlights in the headlight unit’s upper portion that combine with the louvre-like daytime running lights (DRL) below to light up in an iconic T-shape.
The sides of the body have sculpted front and rear fender flares and the rear also features T-shaped tail lights.
The interior offers ease of operation and comfort through an instrument panel with a horizontal theme design, making it easier to sense changes in the vehicle’s posture when driving on uneven surfaces.
Meanwhile, the dynamic design extending from the instrument panel to the door trim, along with some soft padding, give a sense of enclosure and protection to create a secure and comfortable interior.
The instrument panel also features a large display panel integrating a full digital driver display and a centre display that can show three separate information layouts, such as navigation, road surface conditions and other information.
Also with regard to ease of operation, the design study provides good forward visibility, easy perception of the vehicle’s dimensions and utility with ample cargo space. With plenty of ground clearance and four drive modes — Normal, Wet, Gravel and Mud — the Mitsubishi XFC Concept is set to offer a fun, safe and secure ride in various weather and road conditions.
The Wet mode, introduced for the first time in a Mitsubishi vehicle, is designed with use in Asean countries in mind, such as enabling safe driving even on roads flooded by sudden showers.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
International Launch
Mitsubishi shows bold new XFC concept
The concept is designed for Asean markets, but it is hoped that it can be adapted for global markets including here in SA
