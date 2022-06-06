×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

NEWS

Toyota Corolla Cross scoops SA Car of the Year title

Land Cruiser wins SUV category while Nissan Navara is the top-voted bakkie

06 June 2022 - 16:40 Staff Writer
The Toyota Corolla Cross became SA's best selling car soon after being launched, and it has now scooped the Car of the Year title. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Toyota Corolla Cross became SA's best selling car soon after being launched, and it has now scooped the Car of the Year title. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Toyota Corolla Cross has been voted the 2022 South African Car of the Year by the SA Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ).

The locally-built car was selected from 25 semi-finalists and also won the Compact Family category, while the Corolla Cross Hybrid won the New-energy category.

The Corolla Cross was launched in November and achieved instant success, becoming SA’s best-selling car after just a few months on the market. 

Other category winners for this year’s competition are:

  • Compact Category: Toyota Urban Cruiser

  • Midsize Category: Mercedes-Benz C-Class

  • Performance Category: Volkswagen Golf GTI

  • Adventure SUV Category: Toyota Land Cruiser 300

  • Double Cab 4x4 Category: Nissan Navara

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class won this year’s prestigious Juror’s Excellence Award. Introduced in 2021, the award is particularly impressive as it only considers the raw scoring of the expert jurors without automated scoring factors. The overall winner includes additional scoring criteria such as sales, segment share and specification-adjusted pricing.

The Budget and Premium categories did not have any 2022 contenders.

The public has become more involved in the scoring/voting process over the last four years via social media, with the Peugeot 208 winning this year’s Motor Enthusiasts Choice Category.

This is what it costs to fill up SA’s most popular cars

After the latest fuel price hikes, it costs nearly R700 more to fill up a Hilux than a year ago
Life
5 days ago

Toyota chases big numbers with new Corolla Cross

Denis Droppa drives Toyota’s new locally built crossover, which targets 20,000 sales a year
Life
6 months ago

Supply shortage lifts prices of used Toyota Hilux models to nearly R1m

There are also huge markups on locally built Corollas and Fortuners as flood-damaged Toyota factory remains closed
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Learning to live in a new country and a new ...
Life
2.
Exploding and imploding are equally unhealthy in ...
Life
3.
Flamboyant new VW Taigo targets a trendier crowd
Life / Motoring
4.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Help — I need ...
Life

Related Articles

The AMG One finally breaks cover

Life / Motoring

Palace of Lost City gears up for Park-N-Party

Life / Motoring

Italian-built V8 Defender is a collector’s dream

Life / Motoring

Flamboyant new VW Taigo targets a trendier crowd

Life / Motoring

Quartararo wins Catalunya GP as Espargaro blunders

Life / Motoring

Stylish Honda HR-V crossover coupe is now on sale in SA

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.