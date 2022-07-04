ELECTRIC VEHICLES
Act fast or motor industry will end up on scrap heap, Naamsa warns
Naamsa’s Mikel Mabasa warns that the time to shift to EV manufacture is running out
04 July 2022 - 17:33
UPDATED 04 July 2022 - 22:44
The SA motor industry could follow its former Australian rival into oblivion if the government does not get an urgent grip on automotive policy, Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa said Monday.
He said policy does not take account of changes in the global motor industry, particularly the move to electric vehicles (EVs). Though the government’s automotive master plan, adopted in 2021, is intended to prepare the local industry for the future, its contents “do not keep pace with the rapid, ongoing revolutions in the global sector”...
