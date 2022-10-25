Concours SA classic-car event returns after two years

Investors are assessing the impact of political developments in China, but all eyes are on Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement
After being cancelled for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Concours SA returns this year at Broadacres Centre in Fourways on November 20.
The classic-car contest, last held at Steyn City in 2019, will bring together a line-up of rare classic, luxury and sports cars from pre-war vintage to the modern era.
The Concours d’Elegance has its roots in 17th century France, when the aristocracy would parade their horse-drawn carriages through the parks of Paris. With the advent of the automobile, Concours d’Elegance events evolved into competitions between automobile manufacturers, custom coachbuilders, and owners, whose vehicles were judged on the beauty of their design.
The competition is limited to 120 vehicles. Automobiles are judged on the quality of presentation, historical accuracy, technical merit and style.
With dedicated showcases celebrating 50 years of BMW M, plus a special 35th birthday party for the Ferrari F40, Concours SA 2022 aims to showcase the finest examples of yesteryear’s cars.
A noteworthy entrant in Concours 2022 will be a newly-restored 1968 Toyota 2000 GT sports car. It is the only 2000 GT in the country and is valued at around R30m, and has taken pride of place at Toyota SA’s private classic-car collection.
Greg Marucchi, MC of the event, is clearly excited by the addition of the punchy straight six from Iwata.
“I can’t wait to see this sexy little sports car hold its own against the best of Britain, Germany, Italy and the US. Will this be the year that a Japanese car finally takes CSA “Best of Show?”
Entry to the conours costs R750 per car. In recognition of the large number of influential collectors supporting Concours SA, the entry fee is capped at two cars per entrant ie cars three and four will be free of charge.
Entrants benefit from the exclusive “CSA Competitors’ Club” which offers free snacks and refreshments for the duration of the day.
Judging kicks off at 8am and the prize-giving — including a charity auction to benefit both Rhino Connect and Jaki’s Hearing — is scheduled for 2pm.
To find out more or, if you wish to enter your classic, visit the www.concourssouthafrica.com website.
Entry to the public is free.
