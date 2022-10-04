×

Life / Motoring

NEWS

SA buyers show increased appetite for electrified cars

Electric cars and hybrids show a more than 1,000% increase in popularity from last year

04 October 2022 - 13:57

SA buyers are showing an increased appetite for new-energy vehicles (NEVs) which include petrol-electric hybrids and full-electric vehicles (EVs).

According to motor industry body Naamsa, 2,689 new NEVs were sold between January and August this year, a more than 1,000% increase over the 242 units sold over the same period last year, though still representing just 0.9% of total new-vehicle sales...

