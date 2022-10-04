SA buyers show increased appetite for electrified cars

Group of producers is expected to cut output by more than 1-million barrels a day at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday
The new board of directors at Eskom will face formidable challenges in restoring the embattled power utility to its former glory
Broadcaster expects to break even in the year ahead but auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke notes continued irregular expenditure and a slump in advertising spend and licence fee collections
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to be the ANC’s candidate to replace Makhura
Years of low interest rates forced liability-driven investments to seek refuge in leveraged derivatives
The Bank said in its latest 6-monthly monetary policy review that for SA, sharp hikes in food or energy prices lift total inflation expectations and elicit higher wage demands
The union offers a possible model for workers wanting to push back against large companies that take most of the profits
Nationalist premier also hints at immigration limits
The former SA midfielder joined the England Under-20 coaching staff at end-August as part of the England Elite Coach Programme
Verstappen opened the campaign with two retirements from the first three rounds — the only two times he has failed to finish this season
SA buyers are showing an increased appetite for new-energy vehicles (NEVs) which include petrol-electric hybrids and full-electric vehicles (EVs).
According to motor industry body Naamsa, 2,689 new NEVs were sold between January and August this year, a more than 1,000% increase over the 242 units sold over the same period last year, though still representing just 0.9% of total new-vehicle sales...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NEWS
SA buyers show increased appetite for electrified cars
Electric cars and hybrids show a more than 1,000% increase in popularity from last year
SA buyers are showing an increased appetite for new-energy vehicles (NEVs) which include petrol-electric hybrids and full-electric vehicles (EVs).
According to motor industry body Naamsa, 2,689 new NEVs were sold between January and August this year, a more than 1,000% increase over the 242 units sold over the same period last year, though still representing just 0.9% of total new-vehicle sales...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.