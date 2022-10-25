×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

Creative Cars to auction Aston Martin DB6 and a ‘Gusheshe’

The auction includes other British brands including an Austin Healey and an MGA

25 October 2022 - 21:41 Motor News Reporter

One of the rarest and most iconic Aston Martins will be on auction in SA. The 1969 Aston Martin DB6 Mk2 Vantage leads a classic car auction taking place in Johannesburg on December 3.

Only 71 right-hand drive DB6 Mk 2 Vantages were built, and Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick says the one on the block will join more than 60 of the finest classic cars ever to be auctioned in SA. The hybrid virtual and live sale to be hosted at the company’s showroom in Bryanston.

“Very few auctioneers worldwide have ever been fortunate enough to get an Aston Martin DB6 Mk2 Vantage and I never expected to see one come up for sale in SA, but our local collectors continue to surprise us with the quality of their classics,” says Derrick.

The vehicle, finished in Silver Birch paint with a black leather interior, has been completely restored. The full photographic restoration file, as well as all invoices for imported parts from Aston Dorset and HWM Motors in the UK, plus the parts and workshop manual and original British Motor Heritage factory build sheet, will be given to the new owner after the December 3 auction.

The lot includes European classics, V8 muscle cars and an SA special — a 1991 BMW 325iS Evo II, known as a “Gusheshe” locally.

“Only 508 of these BMWs were ever produced, so it’s unequivocally an SA racing car built for the sole purpose of dethroning the dominant Opel Kadett GSI Superboss in the Stannic group N racing championships,” according to the auctioneer.

Other stars among the British classics on sale are:

  • A red 1962 Austin Healey 3000S BN7 Roadster powered by a 3.0l engine that was  a highly successful competition car in the 1960s. 
  • A 1963 MGA Twin Cam Le Mans Roadster, which collectors consider to be the rarest and most desirable MG of the post-World War 2 era. 
  • A  1967 Sunbeam Tiger V8 Roadster, which isn’t large as convertible roadsters go, but has a V8 under the hood. 
  • A red 1958 Triumph TR3A roadster featuring a 2.2l four-cylinder engine. 

Derrick says the full auction catalogue is available on Creative Rides Collectibles, in-person and online auctions. Derrick says the December 3 auction has reserved and unreserved sales and starts at 11am.  

Public viewing of the cars will take place on site between November 30 and December 2. 

A mint example of the sought-after 1991 BMW 325iS EvoII will be on auction at Creative Rides. Picture: SUPPLIED
A mint example of the sought-after 1991 BMW 325iS EvoII will be on auction at Creative Rides. Picture: SUPPLIED

Concours SA classic-car event returns after two years

Classic-car contest will bring together a line-up of rare cars from pre-war vintage to the modern era
Life
9 hours ago

Toyota SA restores ultra-rare 2000 GT worth R30m

Sole surviving example in SA has undergone a bumper-to-bumper rebuild
Life
1 week ago

Another ex-Schumacher F1 car is being auctioned in November

The multiple champion winner secured the 2003 title, including wins in Spain, Austria, Canada, Italy and the US in this car
Life
2 weeks ago

‘Sally Carrera’ Porsche auctioned for R61m

The one-off Porsche 911 Carrera is based on the character from the animated blockbuster series
Life
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
BIG READ: The day a hero of the people decided to ...
Life
2.
Parkinsons: Accident prone or early Parkinson’s?
Life
3.
India’s Force Motors to launch in SA
Life / Motoring
4.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Honda BR-V is a great car with a goofy gearbox
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Naamsa to announce new car awards at Auto Week

Life / Motoring

Entries for 2023 Cape 1000 now open

Life / Motoring

Kyalami 9 Hour confirmed for February 2023

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.