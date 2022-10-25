Creative Cars to auction Aston Martin DB6 and a ‘Gusheshe’

Business Day TV speaks to Carmen Mpelwane from Absa Asset Management
The auction includes other British brands including an Austin Healey and an MGA
One of the rarest and most iconic Aston Martins will be on auction in SA. The 1969 Aston Martin DB6 Mk2 Vantage leads a classic car auction taking place in Johannesburg on December 3.
Only 71 right-hand drive DB6 Mk 2 Vantages were built, and Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick says the one on the block will join more than 60 of the finest classic cars ever to be auctioned in SA. The hybrid virtual and live sale to be hosted at the company’s showroom in Bryanston.
“Very few auctioneers worldwide have ever been fortunate enough to get an Aston Martin DB6 Mk2 Vantage and I never expected to see one come up for sale in SA, but our local collectors continue to surprise us with the quality of their classics,” says Derrick.
The vehicle, finished in Silver Birch paint with a black leather interior, has been completely restored. The full photographic restoration file, as well as all invoices for imported parts from Aston Dorset and HWM Motors in the UK, plus the parts and workshop manual and original British Motor Heritage factory build sheet, will be given to the new owner after the December 3 auction.
The lot includes European classics, V8 muscle cars and an SA special — a 1991 BMW 325iS Evo II, known as a “Gusheshe” locally.
“Only 508 of these BMWs were ever produced, so it’s unequivocally an SA racing car built for the sole purpose of dethroning the dominant Opel Kadett GSI Superboss in the Stannic group N racing championships,” according to the auctioneer.
Other stars among the British classics on sale are:
Derrick says the full auction catalogue is available on Creative Rides Collectibles, in-person and online auctions. Derrick says the December 3 auction has reserved and unreserved sales and starts at 11am.
Public viewing of the cars will take place on site between November 30 and December 2.
