Life / Arts & Entertainment

Five things to watch this weekend

Longevity, volcanology, a girl who doesn’t eat, a dispute over a jet prize and dystopian time travel feature among the selections

18 November 2022 - 05:00 Tymon Smith
Chris Hemsworth tries to swim with his hands and feet tied during a Special Forces drown-proofing exercise in Limitless. PICTURE: National Geographic for Disney+/Craig Parry
Chris Hemsworth tries to swim with his hands and feet tied during a Special Forces drown-proofing exercise in Limitless. PICTURE: National Geographic for Disney+/Craig Parry

Limitless With Chris Hemsworth — Disney+

Oscar-nominated director Darren Aronofsky takes the concerns about longevity and immortality he first explored in his 2006 drama The Fountain into the real world of science.

This docuseries pushes Thor actor Chris Hemsworth to the limit as he undergoes a series of Herculean tests in pursuit of showing how new science is changing the way we think about ageing and offering us the potential to live better, longer.

Fire of Love — Disney+

Miranda July narrates this extraordinary documentary that tells the tragic true story of volcanologist lovers Katia and Maurice Krafft who spent their lives together pursuing their passion to understand the mystery of volcanoes and died after being trapped in a lava flow in Japan in 1991.

Before that the Kraffts created a wealth of filmed archive that director Sara Dosa ingeniously pieces together to tell an intimate and moving story of two eccentric quixotic dreamers. Their determination to understand the imposing natural phenomenon that brought them together and ended their lives, left us with some of the most awesome volcano imagery recorded, and a far greater understanding of how volcanoes work that continues to benefit the researchers who have followed in their footsteps.

The Wonder — Netflix

Florence Pugh gives a stellar performance in Chilean director Sebastián Lelio’s slow-burning adaptation of the novel by Emma Donoghue. Pugh plays 19th century English nurse Lib Wright who is brought to a small Irish village to observe an 11-year-old girl who in spite of refusing to eat, continues to survive.

Her survival is regarded as a miracle by many of the villagers and the large numbers of pilgrims and curious tourists who arrive to witness it. As Wright watches the drama unfold she becomes ever more suspicious that there’s more going on than meets the eye.

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? — Netflix

In the 1990s Pepsi launched a total advertising onslaught in an effort to convince the world that it was indeed better than its more famous soft drink rival. The company even went so far as to promise customers that if they managed to amass 7-million Pepsi points, they could win a Harrier fighter jet. But Pepsi got far more trouble than it bargained for when 20-year-old John Leonard decided to amass those points and claim his prize. His attempts to force the company to deliver on its promise would see them both embroiled in a landmark and much publicised court case.

The Lazarus Project — Prime Video

Paapa Essiedu stars in this dystopian time travel series that offers a dark but not humourless twist on the Groundhog Day premise. When a British app developer finds himself stuck in a six-month time loop he soon finds himself recruited into the ranks of a secret organisation that uses time-travel to reboot the world every time there’s the threat of civilisation ending plague, nuclear war or other cataclysmic event.

‘Wakanda Forever’ has potential to be even bigger than its first iteration

Black Panther sequel could become the biggest film of the year
Life
1 week ago

Five things to watch this weekend

Fifa in the spotlight, Argentina-styled truth and reconciliation, black American moviemakers, spy thriller and an adaptation of the David Bowie ...
Life
1 week ago

Meet the creator of the top two shows on Netflix

Ryan Murphy’s ‘Dahmer’ and ‘The Watcher’ are, despite the naysayers, the most successful shows on Netflix
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Chery Tiggo 8 Pro is a lot of SUV for reasonable ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Twitter is wrecking the Musk aura that fuelled ...
Life
3.
MultiChoice gives customers ‘A World of More’ ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
New Kia Sportage makes SA debut
Life / Motoring
5.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

CHRIS THURMAN: ‘Constellations’ offers momentary respite in a world too much ...

Opinion / Columnists

Metaverse fans can ‘fly’ to Qatar to ‘experience’ World Cup

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Percival Everett’s ‘Dr No’ among eight books you should read in November

Life / Books

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.