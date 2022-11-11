Nasdaq jumps over 7% as CPI report indicates cooler-than-expected inflation
This year the event at Spier takes its inspiration from Benin's sacred forests dedicated to the veneration of women
Did you hear the one about the series of SA performing arts events that was sold out in advance? Happily, this time round, it is not a joke.
Far too often, local theatre makers have to reconcile themselves to half-full houses (or worse). So I was pleased to learn that there were no more tickets available for Constellations, Third World Bunfight’s site-specific night-time “happening” at Spier Wine Farm outside Stellenbosch — especially because I already had one. ..
CHRIS THURMAN: ‘Constellations’ offers momentary respite in a world too much with us
