Markets

Market data — November 17 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

17 November 2022 - 23:26
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as risk appetite wanes
Markets
2.
Market data — November 15 2022
Markets
3.
Market data — November 17 2022
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as US economic data lifts ...
Markets
5.
Market data — November 16 2022
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.