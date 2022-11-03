Brent crude shed 44c to $95.72 a barrel in early morning trade, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures retreated 59c to $89.41
Slipping gas and nuclear into the Eskom mix could threaten the $8.5bn IPG loan
The research comes as parliament is poised to consider tough new anti-tobacco laws that will for the first time regulate e-cigarettes
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
Solidarity has threatened legal action over the pharmacy chain’s purported freeze on hiring white staff, but CFO Rui Morais says the pharmacy chain hasn't received any correspondence from the union
Substantial amounts of debt will mature over the next few years, Standard Chartered warns
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
The hermit nation fired multiple missiles this week, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile
India put a foot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup when they held their nerve to beat Bangladesh in a rain-hit humdinger in Adelaide on Wednesday.
Fragments of coral inserted in clay tiles are surviving and growing, a hopeful sign for saving the animals at risk from climate change
Dr No, Percival Everett
Novelist and English professor Percival Everett plays with genre, language and our assumptions about race and gender. He follows up his 2022 Booker shortlist-nominated The Trees, a page-turner about a series of murders in rural Mississippi, with Dr. No, a madcap supervillain caper about “nothing”. ..
Percival Everett’s ‘Dr No’ among eight books you should read in November
The novelist plays with genre, language and our assumptions about race and gender in a madcap supervillain caper about ‘nothing’
