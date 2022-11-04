×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Meet the creator of the top two shows on Netflix

Ryan Murphy’s ‘Dahmer’ and ‘The Watcher’ are, despite the naysayers, the most successful shows on Netflix

BL Premium
04 November 2022 - 05:06 Tymon Smith

In 2017 as Netflix began to seriously up its original content game, the streaming giant announced that it was paying Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes $100m to come and work her magic exclusively for the platform. That investment paid off when Rhimes created the smash revisionist Regency period romance Bridgerton.

Netflix continued its aggressive programme of using its chequebook to attract the biggest names in television when it signed a $300m deal with Glee and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy the following year. Though Murphy enjoyed critical success with his queer positive, trans-actor starring 80s’ AIDS-era-set melodrama Pose, the initial whispers were that Netflix had overpaid for his talents, which were not producing the same kind of profitable results that the Rhimes deal had generated...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.