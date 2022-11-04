Spot gold inches higher as investors focus on US non-farm payrolls data
In 2017 as Netflix began to seriously up its original content game, the streaming giant announced that it was paying Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes $100m to come and work her magic exclusively for the platform. That investment paid off when Rhimes created the smash revisionist Regency period romance Bridgerton.
Netflix continued its aggressive programme of using its chequebook to attract the biggest names in television when it signed a $300m deal with Glee and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy the following year. Though Murphy enjoyed critical success with his queer positive, trans-actor starring 80s’ AIDS-era-set melodrama Pose, the initial whispers were that Netflix had overpaid for his talents, which were not producing the same kind of profitable results that the Rhimes deal had generated...
Meet the creator of the top two shows on Netflix
Ryan Murphy’s ‘Dahmer’ and ‘The Watcher’ are, despite the naysayers, the most successful shows on Netflix
