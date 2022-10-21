Five things to watch this weekend

The market is in a tug of war between investors who see opportunities and those who are focused on the difficult economic backdrop
In the short term, efforts to calm markets and tame inflation mean a tougher run-up to Christmas for long-suffering retailers and restaurants and an even more miserable January
Reginald Lavhelesani Demana is currently the divisional executive for mining, metals, energy and infrastructure at the IDC
The former president warns that the conflation of the party with the state can erode the provision of service delivery
The world’s top vehicle makers plan to spend nearly $1.2-trillion through 2030 to develop and produce millions of EVs, along with the batteries and raw materials to support that production
BusinessLIVE hosted a debate on some of the key issues that may surface in next week's medium-term budget policy statement
Crypto asset businesses can continue to operate provided they apply for a licence between June 1 and November 30 2023
The surge in drug production bolsters President Gustavo Petro’s argument that the ‘war on drugs’ pursued by Bogota and the US for decades has failed to cut consumption
Despite the International Rugby Board, the event flourished, as we now know
Of all office workers, middle managers are reporting the highest levels of stress and anxiety and the worst work-life balance
The Stranger – Netflix
Australian director Thomas Wright’s dark, neo-noir crime drama is inspired by true events but imagined through an unforgiving, sparsely filmed and quietly gloomy lens. Starring a gruffly moody Joel Edgerton and the haunted-eyed Sean Harris it’s the story of an unlikely shadow-world friendship in 2010 when an undercover cop and an ex-con drifter are thrown together on a crime job that gets them embroiled in a nationwide manhunt for the abductors of a 13-year-old boy seven years before. The morbid, psychologically intense but slow-burning drama is less about culpability for the crime than the deep wounds that dark deeds slash into the psyches of those responsible and those who have to bring them to light...
Five things to watch this weekend
Psychological drama, historical injustice, science fiction, Irish boozing and a reconciliation dramedy
