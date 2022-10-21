×

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Five things to watch this weekend

Psychological drama, historical injustice, science fiction, Irish boozing and a reconciliation dramedy

21 October 2022 - 05:06 Tymon Smith

The Stranger – Netflix

Australian director Thomas Wright’s dark, neo-noir crime drama is inspired by true events but imagined through an unforgiving, sparsely filmed and quietly gloomy lens. Starring a gruffly moody Joel Edgerton and the haunted-eyed Sean Harris it’s the story of an unlikely shadow-world friendship in 2010 when an undercover cop and an ex-con drifter are thrown together on a crime job that gets them embroiled in a nationwide manhunt for the abductors of a 13-year-old boy seven years before. The morbid, psychologically intense but slow-burning drama is less about culpability for the crime than the deep wounds that dark deeds slash into the psyches of those responsible and those who have to bring them to light...

