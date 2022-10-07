×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Streaming set to enjoy a bright future in Africa

Tymon Smith speaks to the CEOs of Britbox and Showmax about the future of streaming in SA

BL Premium
07 October 2022 - 05:00 Tymon Smith

With Africa one of the biggest untapped markets for streaming and predictions of exponential growth in subscribers over the next five years, international and local companies are focusing their strategies to cater for the particular demands of African audiences and finding ways to overcome some of the challenges the continent presents.

We spoke to Reemah Sakaan, CEO of Britbox International, and Yolisa Phahle, CEO of General Entertainment and Connected Video at MultiChoice, to find out how the new kid on the streaming block and the continent’s market leader are looking to the future and what they’ve learnt from their different experiences...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.