If you were given a painting by Adolf Hitler, would you hang it on your wall or destroy it?
This pressing ethical question of our time is the premise of a new Channel 4 television programme in the UK. The channel has bought works by what it’s terming “problematic” artists, including Hitler, Pablo Picasso and Rolf Harris...
CHRIS ROPER: Bang goes the art debate
There’s no doubt that we should interrogate issues around free expression and the works of morally compromised artists. But the gimmicky commercialisation of such issues sets a dangerous precedent — and smacks of unseemly opportunism
