×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CHRIS ROPER: Bang goes the art debate

There’s no doubt that we should interrogate issues around free expression and the works of morally compromised artists. But the gimmicky commercialisation of such issues sets a dangerous precedent — and smacks of unseemly opportunism

20 October 2022 - 05:00

If you were given a painting by Adolf Hitler, would you hang it on your wall or destroy it?

This pressing ethical question of our time is the premise of a new Channel 4 television programme in the UK. The channel has bought works by what it’s terming “problematic” artists, including Hitler, Pablo Picasso and Rolf Harris...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.